Protesters mellow as the nation welcomes Trump’s sweeping return

Supporters of President Donald Trump attending this week’s inaugural events in Washington, D.C., all echoed the same sentiment: The atmosphere feels markedly different compared to 2017 when Trump first took office.

One striking difference is the absence of significant street protests. Although a few demonstrations took place over the weekend and on Inauguration Day, they were far smaller in size and energy — a stark contrast to the massive, sometimes violent protests of 2017.

As temperatures rise and Trump’s policies take effect, these groups are likely to intensify their efforts to reignite #TheResistance.

Saturday saw the largest protests in the nation’s capital, notably before temperatures dropped significantly. While thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial, attendance remained in the thousands. The Washington Post noted that the Women’s March eight years ago drew more than 1 million attendees, blanketing the National Mall. Photos on X showed Saturday’s crowd thinning considerably by the time it reached the World War II Memorial.

Organizers offered a predictable spin to explain the lower turnout.

“If the prerequisite were that we shouldn’t get out or shouldn’t take action … unless it can be bigger than the biggest thing that ever was, no one would ever take action,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the executive director of the People’s March (formerly Women’s March, before the original organization imploded), told the Post.

Monday’s protest saw the more radical groups converge in a park north of the White House. Groups like the ANSWER Coalition, the Democratic Socialists of America, and anti-Israel organizations gathered to talk about the grave danger Trump is to the world.

One speaker said that because of U.S. foreign policy, migrants not only deserve to come and stay in the U.S., but they also deserve reparations.

“We’re going to bring the fight to [Trump]. When his forces come to town, we’re going to smash the event. … If they’re looking for a fight, we’ll give it to them! And even if we don’t start the fight, we sure as hell are going to finish them,” another speaker vowed.

One might have expected thousands more to join the Inauguration Day protest, given that D.C. remains a majority-Democrat city. While the cold likely contributed to the low turnout, it also underscored how much the nation’s mood toward Trump has shifted.

After the 2020 presidential election, the streets frequently descended into nighttime violence from Antifa and BLM groups whenever Trump supporters held rallies in the city. Anyone wearing a red hat became a target, and police struggled to contain the chaos. Proud Boys often appeared in force to clash with far-left activists.

Monday evening, despite the numerous balls and galas, did not see a repeat of past unrest. Tucker Carlson walked down the street in broad daylight, approached only by supportive admirers rather than insane leftists intent on confrontation.

Although street protests have barely registered so far, the far left’s extensive network has not disappeared. The cold weather likely played a role in the subdued activity. However, as temperatures rise and Trump’s policies on illegal immigration and DEI take effect, these groups are likely to intensify their efforts to reignite #TheResistance.