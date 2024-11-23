RFK Jr.’s confirmation would be a blow to Big Pharma and a big win for health

The Washington, D.C., Beltway publications left no doubt about who stood to lose the most after President Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services.

Politico highlighted the uproar, reporting fierce opposition from Washington lobbyists to Trump’s decision to place Kennedy at the helm of the $3 trillion health agency. Kennedy’s proposals — tighter pesticide regulations, re-examining vaccine safety, banning processed foods in schools, and overhauling health and food agencies — pose significant threats to corporate profits. Caught off guard, lobbyists are now scrambling to block Kennedy’s Senate confirmation and leveraging connections to minimize risks.

As a physician committed to my patients, my community, and my country, I fully support Kennedy’s nomination. His lifelong dedication to health, safety, and medical autonomy makes him the ideal candidate for this vital Cabinet position. President Trump deserves praise for this bold and courageous choice.

The United States faces an epidemic of poor health. Over 80% of adults suffer from at least one chronic illness, while obesity rates among children and adults have reached record highs. Simultaneously, drug prices and health care costs continue to soar. Substance abuse plagues society, and mental illness rates rise every year. The role of secretary of health and human services requires a leader with diverse expertise, a broad perspective, and a deep understanding of both health care and the forces shaping the system.

For decades, Kennedy has worked tirelessly for the health and welfare of America’s children. Despite relentless accusations of spreading “disinformation” and “conspiracy theories,” Kennedy is not “anti-vaccine.” Instead, he has championed transparency in vaccine efficacy and injury data, which threatens powerful profit-driven interests. Even the treatments he promoted for COVID-19, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine — once dismissed as “discredited” — have quietly and surreptitiously returned to good standing.

RFK Jr. has consistently unveiled critical truths and fought for transparency in public health. He revealed that no double-blind randomized controlled trials exist for childhood vaccines on the CDC's schedule, a fact that demands scrutiny. Kennedy has also investigated disparities in disease prevalence, finding higher rates of autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, allergies, and autism in vaccinated populations compared to unvaccinated ones, raising questions that require answers, not dismissal.

Kennedy has vowed to end the financial ties between pharmaceutical companies and medical journals, which have eroded research integrity and left physicians without trustworthy sources of unbiased data. He advocates removing harmful additives, such as trans fats, artificial coloring, and preservatives, from America’s food supply — ingredients banned in many other countries.

Kennedy is also committed to ending pharmaceutical advertising on television, a practice unique to the United States and New Zealand, which compromises media independence. His approach prioritizes the four pillars of medical ethics — autonomy, non-maleficence, beneficence, and justice — seeking to restore medical autonomy, personal sovereignty, and an end to mandates that strip individuals of choice.

I understand that Kennedy’s nomination to oversee the massive federal health apparatus is threatening to many, including those associated with the pharmaceutical industry, doctors and the health care systems that employ them, lobbyists, insurance companies, media outlets that have become accustomed to massive pharmaceutical advertising dollars, and the food industry that maximizes profits by using inexpensive but toxic ingredients. But we need qualified leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, the protection of public health, and the well-being of all Americans. The health and future of our country depend on it.

Change, especially radical change, can be difficult — especially for those who have financially and professionally benefited from the status quo. However, our health care system is desperately in need of radical change, which is why I urge the Senate to confirm Kennedy’s appointment quickly so that he can begin the much-needed work to mend our health care system and to make America healthy again.