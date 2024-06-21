The 2024 election is already rigged

Critics have targeted former President Trump and many MAGA Republicans for questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. While questions about voter fraud, changes to voting rules, “Zuckerbucks,” and missing ballots remain, I accept that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States.



Given the questions that remain about the 2020 election, many MAGA Republicans are extremely sensitive about any potential monkey business that may occur in November. And now it looks like the Biden regime is trying to stack the deck to ensure that the president, or his replacement on the Democratic Party ticket, is elected.

To the victor goes the spoils. Americans will support that. But only if the election is fair, not fixed.

First, the Biden administration and the Small Business Administration announced a new memorandum of understanding between the “SBA and the Michigan Department of State to promote civic engagement and voter registration in Michigan.”

So, a member of Biden’s cabinet, Casillas Guzman, signed a deal to seek out and register voters in a crucial swing state where Trump won by just over 10,000 votes in 2016 and lost by nearly 155,000 votes in 2020.

“Protecting and strengthening our democracy is critical to our economic success and a core goal of the Biden-Harris administration,” Guzman said in a written statement.

What could possibly go wrong?

But that isn’t all the regime has done to rig the 2024 election.

Going back to March 2021, Biden signed Executive Order 14019 , which empowered taxpayer-funded federal agencies to become a get-out-the-vote operation.

According to Biden’s order:

Agencies shall consider ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process. The head of each agency shall evaluate ways in which the agency can, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, promote voter registration and voter participation.

In short, agencies that depend on the president’s budget for funding must register voters and encourage voting. Who do you believe they will target for registration, MAGA Republicans or liberal Democrats?

But the administration was not done with its efforts to fix the election.

In states such as Illinois , illegal aliens will be issued a standard driver’s license. On the surface, this seems like a good idea. If they’re here and are going to drive, perhaps they should go through the process of passing a driver’s test and obtaining a license.

Just one problem: More than 20 states, plus the District of Columbia, have so-called Motor-Voter laws, which automatically register licensed drivers to vote in federal elections. All anyone must do is affirm that he or she is a citizen. No background check, no proof of citizenship, just an affirmation on a piece of paper. If only obtaining a gun or boarding a plane was so easy.

Oh, but wait, there is more.

Welfare offices and other government agencies in 49 states are “providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship,” the New York Post reported .

Every state except Arizona gives voter registration forms to applicants for welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or mail-in ballots without requiring proof of citizenship.

The fix is in.

Federal agencies and states are lining up to register Democrats and illegal immigrants to vote for Biden and a continuation of the policies that are destroying our country.

President Trump says Americans need to vote in numbers that will make the election “too big to rig.”

But more needs to be done.

The Republican National Committee needs to take a page out of the Democratic National Committee’s playbook and commence lawfare against states and agencies that are facilitating illegals being able to vote in the 2024 election.

Members of the ACT-IAC Small Business Alliance need to resign and no longer support the organization.

