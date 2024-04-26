The dangerous public-private partnerships behind America’s elections

Why have so many Americans lost faith in our election system? Have you lost faith? I would like to discuss how we can fix the loss of trust in our electoral system, but to do so, we must first address the root of the problem.

I do not want to discuss the results of 2020 here. But we do need to look at the system that was unleashed during the pandemic: expanded absentee voting, mass mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, chain-of-custody of those ballots, ballot curing. All of these practices cause questions and sow doubt. Where are all the ballots coming from? Where are they going? Who’s directing it all? And who’s paying for it?

More than half the country has banned private funding in our elections. If your state isn’t among that group, why not?

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway wrote one of the best accounts of what was happening behind the scenes during the weirdest election of our lifetime. The left mobilized en masse to ensure Donald Trump would lose. It included billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and more than $350 million of his own money.

Private dollars were given to public election offices through left-wing nonprofit organizations — but with a few conditions. It amounted to a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort, which included mass mail-in voting and ballot “curing,” whereby election workers fix mail-in ballot problems after the ballot has been submitted.

And the money wasn’t thrown around willy-nilly. It was directed toward government election offices in the biggest cities in swing states, where a majority of the Democratic Party’s voters live. Those funds were used for Democrats’ voter outreach, designing and translating ballots, along with ballot harvesting, curing, and counting operations.

The conflict of interest here is obvious. Partisan and private funding, going to partisan Democrat organizations, then funneled to public election offices to target Democrat voters, was being done in the most unprecedented election in modern history.

This was all part of the system that emerged after 2020. I’m not arguing about the eventual election results, but this new system doesn’t breed a great deal of voter confidence.

All of this was justified because of the pandemic. They don't have that anymore. But never to fear. Three years ago, Joe Biden issued an executive order titled, "Promoting Access to Voting."

All of this was justified because of the pandemic. They don’t have that anymore. But never to fear. Three years ago, Joe Biden issued an executive order titled, “Promoting Access to Voting.”

Its stated goal was to “promote and defend the right to vote,” and Biden directed every agency in government to participate.

Federal agencies were somehow supposed to look into voter registration, expand vote-by-mail, and use approved third-party organizations to help them get it all done. We all saw what approved third-party organizations meant in 2020. It meant partisan politics with strings attached. In short, Biden refused to let us know just what this executive order was meant to do.

In the weeks leading up to the midterms, Biden’s Justice Department stonewalled Freedom of Information Act requests. Was Joe Biden picking up where Mark Zuckerberg left off? Leaders refused to tell us, but the Foundation for Government Accountability called Biden’s executive order an “unconstitutional taxpayer-funded ‘get out the vote’ effort designed to benefit the president’s political party.”

So, it’s essentially “Zuck Bucks” on government-funded steroids, and new information appears to prove this. This email was revealed by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project. It’s a collaboration between an apparent approved third-party and the Department of Agriculture. The subject line states that this collaboration is regarding Biden’s secret squirrel voting rights executive order. This line jumps out:

Y'all had asked for some data on voter registration through NVRA [National Voter Registration Act] at the state level, which I’ve pasted below. So the Department of Agriculture — of all agencies — had enlisted the support of this approved third-party to get their info at state level on voter registration data.

Who is this third party helping the government? It’s a nonprofit called Dēmos. Here is part of its mission statement:

Working to build a just, inclusive, multiracial democracy ... Dēmos has worked at the intersection of democracy reform, economic justice, and racial justice ... Dēmos has moved progressive issues from the movement to the mainstream, such as debt-free college.

That doesn’t sound very nonpartisan, does it? In fact, Dēmos has “close ties to the wing of the Democratic Party associated with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and the left-wing progressive movement, advocating a far-left agenda.” And now it's working directly with the U.S. government on our elections.

I’ve been exposing the big progressive financing to fundamentally transform our country for a long time. But who really needs the Tides Foundation, Mark Zuckerberg, or even George Soros anymore? The U.S. government is now taking their place, and Uncle Sam’s pockets are a bit deeper than all of them combined.

In this system, the unprecedented changes to the way we vote — expanded early and absentee voting, mass mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting — will become the norm. But why are leftists so laser focused on mail-in and early voting? Because for them and their media surrogates, all they’re doing is making voting easier. Bull crap. They’ve done the studies, and they know exactly what they are doing.

