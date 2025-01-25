The ‘Faucian pardon’ leaves Americans demanding justice

Is there a more epic self-own in the history of self-owns than accepting a presidential pardon for crimes you — wink, wink, fingers crossed, pinky-promise — insist you never committed?

Especially when you claim to be the walking, talking embodiment of science itself, otherwise known as Anthony Fauci.

Anthony Fauci committed crimes against humanity that he should pay dearly for in this life and the next, and Americans should never forget that.

Science, after all, is the relentless pursuit of truth through experimentation, leading to hard evidence and irrefutable facts. So what exactly could Fauci be worried about? Unless, of course, he’s guilty of striking the very "Faucian Bargain" that Todd Erzen and I exposed in our No. 1 national best-seller back in early 2021.

I think a refresher course might be in order about the man we described in the book’s subtitle as “the most powerful and dangerous bureaucrat in American history.”

How did Fauci go from saying in Jan. 2020 that COVID was “very low-risk” and “not something the American people need to be frightened about,” or in late February predicting, based on data, that COVID was just a bad flu, or in early March saying that “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask” to, just three days later, during the now-infamous press conference held on March 11, warning that COVID was “10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu”?

Why did Fauci go out of his way to ridicule a peer-reviewed paper from August 2020 that highlighted positive developments in treating COVID with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that had anecdotal support from doctors treating COVID across the globe as well as the support of other experts in the field?

Why did Fauci call lockdowns “draconian” when they applied to Ebola in Africa — a virus with an average case fatality rate of 50%, according to the World Health Organization — but demand that they were the only sane option for fighting COVID in America? And why did he do that even though Sweden was proving him wrong in real time by not turning into a zombie apocalypse and ultimately having better health outcomes than nearly every nation in the world despite never locking down?

Why did a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit show that Fauci approved confidentiality forms that were related to inquiries about the origins of COVID and the possible involvement of the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

Why does Fauci’s pardon explicitly run cover for him going back to 2014, when the Obama administration itself grew uncomfortable with his support and funding of dangerous gain-of-function research?

The research and sources behind “Faucian Bargain” are supported by more than 200 footnotes. Fauci’s actions, which dismantled freedoms, wrecked the economy, and disrupted an election, bear significant responsibility. He is guilty of very high crimes, which is why Todd and I closed our book this way:

Fauci isn’t your friend. He’s a fiend. Benjamin Franklin was one of our beloved Founding Fathers, but Fauci is an unfounding deadbeat dad. Nearly every premise he has asserted from the beginning has either been a well-intentioned or purposeful undermining of the truth, the Constitution, the rule of law, common decency, and individual liberty. A year under Fauci’s thumb makes King George III’s madness look like the JV team. ... Time to throw that idol into the fire.

But instead of a gallows (after a fair trial, of course), so far Fauci has received medals and a get-out-of-jail card while helping make Big Pharma insane amounts of blood money through an mRNA jab that is actively hurting or killing more people than COVID ever did.

Sure, the pardon is undeniable proof that Emperor Fauci does indeed wear no clothes, just as we said all along. I could not care less about personal vindication, though. I want justice.

