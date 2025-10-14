The ruling class doesn’t hate Trump’s style — it hates his success

Trump derangement syndrome is real. But it isn’t just about Donald Trump’s personality. Yes, he can be blunt and reckless with words. Still, the hatred aimed at him runs far deeper. It’s about what he represents — a direct challenge to the class that has ruled the West for decades through its bureaucracies, media networks, and cultural institutions.

Trump is an intolerable nuisance to a long-entrenched ruling elite. That class has spent years trying to drive him from power — through lawfare, propaganda, and, in the ugliest moments, open calls for violence. The same machine that tried to destroy him also works to crush anyone who resists its authority, from conservative governments abroad to immigration agents at home.

The left’s obsession with Trump comes from fear, not outrage. The new 'Hitler' endangers the networks that have empowered bureaucracies and weakened nations.

The network arrayed against Trump stretches across the Anglosphere and Western Europe: managerial states, political parties, NGOs, universities, and press conglomerates. The coordination isn’t perfect, but the pattern is unmistakable. Wealthy woke donors bankroll rioters and leftist institutions that push radical ideology. Bureaucrats cooperate with those same groups to expand state control. The Democratic Party benefits from the alliance and feeds it with public funds.

When leftist politicians or media figures foment violence against Trump supporters or ICE agents, their allies rush to justify it. Inside this international power bloc, there are truly no enemies to the left, no matter how destructive their behavior. Disorder is a feature, not a flaw.

Why they fear Trump

Trump has become the focal point of their rage because he can actually hurt them. Leaders such as Slovakia’s Robert Fico or Hungary’s Viktor Orbán defy the global left, but their small states can only resist the order. They can't reshape it. The United States can.

Trump’s policies have done what no other Western leader dared attempt: strip money and legitimacy from the bureaucracies, NGOs, and “diversity” programs that prop up the global left.

He has halted tax-funded pipelines to ideological nonprofits, rolled back DEI patronage systems, and ordered federal agencies to eliminate regulations that shield entrenched interests. His vice president’s message to European leaders — stop censoring dissent or lose respect in Washington — cut to the heart of the Western establishment’s cultural monopoly.

Whether Trump acts from conviction or sheer defiance makes no difference. He’s fighting a war the left thought it had already won. His outrage at the Nobel Committee’s sneer that he lacked “courage and integrity” reflects something larger: a refusal to bow to the same institutions that now feign moral superiority while protecting their own corruption.

Trumpism without Trump?

Would the rage end if Trump left the stage? Only if his replacement posed no threat to the system he exposed.

The establishment would happily return to a “normal” presidency — a compliant Democrat like Kamala Harris or a “centrist” Republican such as Mitt Romney or the late John McCain — anyone who accepts the fiction of a “world community” managed by unelected elites. What they cannot tolerate is another president determined to dismantle their structure of privilege.

Even a more “tactful” successor, like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, would face the same fury if he pursued Trump’s agenda. The problem has never been Trump’s manners. The left tolerated Joe Biden’s corruption, mendacity, and incompetence because his handlers advanced their goals. They will never tolerate another president who threatens their control.

The real source of the hysteria

The left’s obsession with Trump comes from fear, not outrage. The new “Hitler” endangers the power networks that have enriched them, empowered bureaucracies, and weakened nations. If Trump had simply appeased the deep state, rewarded Democrat constituencies, and welcomed the illegal aliens who serve as future voters, their derangement would have vanished overnight.

Instead, the anger has become a warning to anyone who might follow in his footsteps: Defy the ruling order, and the machine will destroy you. Trump derangement syndrome isn’t a psychological problem — it’s a political weapon wielded by a class terrified of losing its grip.