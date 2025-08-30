They won’t admit it: Why Trump’s agenda is guided by a higher calling

For some, politics is about power. For others, it's about service. But for President Donald Trump, recent words and actions suggest it is about something more — a higher calling.

In a recent interview, Vice President JD Vance lightheartedly said the priest who baptized him said he might “put in a word with the big guy” if President Donald Trump could broker peace in Ukraine. President Trump, speaking on Fox News, expressed his own aspirations, saying he “wants to try to get to heaven.”

President Trump is advancing what many see as God’s work: fostering global peace, domestic security, and economic opportunity.

As a Christian, I know that faith in Jesus Christ as Lord is what ultimately secures our eternity, not earthly deeds. Yet, as an American, I'm grateful for leaders like President Trump, whose actions reflect a commitment to grace, truth, and courage — values that align with what I believe God calls us to embody in public service.

President Trump’s pursuit of peace exemplifies this grace in action.

His round-the-clock efforts to end the bloodshed in Ukraine have brought key players to the table, including meetings with Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin, paving the way for security guarantees without deploying U.S. troops. He has backed plans for lasting resolutions, emphasizing European involvement to ease the burden on American taxpayers. He has also secured peace frameworks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and many more.

Many of the nations with which President Trump has worked have in fact nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, and it is well deserved. Between his two terms, Trump stands as the only 21st-century president to secure multiple peace deals while avoiding any new wars.

This America First foreign policy echoes the gracious resolve of Ronald Reagan, prioritizing diplomacy over endless conflict and protecting our troops.

Restoring truth to our institutions has been another hallmark of the president’s leadership. By dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates in federal agencies and protecting religious and economic freedoms, he has countered the leftist corporate bullies and ideologues who once wielded power to silence dissent.

No longer can saying the “wrong” thing — whether rooted in politics or faith — cost Americans their livelihoods through de-banking or cancellation.

America thrives on equality of opportunity, not forced equity; on economic freedom, not government overreach. President Trump understands that dwelling on past scars divides us, while celebrating our shared values unites the nation. Our schools, culture, and even our museums should reflect this forward-looking spirit.

RELATED: The DC nobody talks about — and Trump finally did

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Organizations like the State Financial Officers Foundation, of which I am honored to lead, have been instrumental allies. Comprised of free market-supporting state treasurers, auditors, and comptrollers from across the United States, SFOF fights against environmental, social, and governance criteria, DEI policies, and discriminatory de-banking that stifle innovation and fairness. These state financial officers have helped shape and advance policies that support the president’s agenda, promoting economic freedom and fiscal responsibility to improve lives for all Americans.

In short, we stand with the president because his vision fosters prosperity and American exceptionalism.

President Trump’s courage shines brightest in his dedication to American safety and workers. By taking decisive action in Washington, D.C. — a majority-black city plagued by crime — he has overseen a significant drop in violent incidents, with rates falling by about 35% since his administration’s interventions.

His crackdown on illegal immigration has slashed border crossings by over 90%, reaching historic lows not seen in decades. Deportations have surged past 300,000, prioritizing public safety and rule of law.

Economically, Trump's policies have attracted trillions in pledged investments from foreign allies, while tariffs have generated over $100 billion in revenue since April alone. These efforts have created hundreds of thousands of jobs, from manufacturing to construction, putting American workers first in a way no president in my lifetime ever had.

President Trump is advancing what many see as God’s work: fostering global peace, domestic security, and economic opportunity. Yet, his critics persist in opposition that often seems politically shortsighted and morally misguided.

I urge them: Do not let disdain for the man overshadow the good for our people. This moment calls for unity, not division.

I believe divine intervention spared Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer, seemingly deepening his faith and resolve. America and the world are stronger for it.

To Donald Trump, I say: Keep leading, Mr. President. Your nation supports you, and history is on your side.