Tim Walz’s military misrepresentations dishonor those who truly served

As a proud veteran who has selflessly dedicated over two decades to serving this great nation, I feel deeply disturbed and angered by the recent revelations of Tim Walz’s misrepresentation of his military service. Honor, integrity, and truth are the bedrocks of our armed forces. When a public figure like Walz distorts these sacred principles for personal or political gain, he profoundly insults every man and woman who has ever worn the uniform.

During my 18 years in the United States Army, rising to the rank of captain, I witnessed firsthand the sacrifices and unwavering commitment required to serve our country. I stood alongside brave young soldiers in the harshest conditions, saw the toll combat takes on the human spirit, and mourned the loss of brothers and sisters in arms who made the ultimate sacrifice. These experiences are etched into my very being and shape who I am and how I view the world. That is why Walz’s false claims of combat experience and inflated rank strike such a deeply personal and painful chord.

Let’s address the facts. I will never diminish anyone’s service and always honor those who have fallen and those who have served. Walz served in the National Guard for 24 years, a commendable tenure that deserves recognition. However, serving honorably does not grant anyone the right to fabricate or exaggerate his experiences. When Walz claims to have carried “weapons of war” in combat without ever setting foot on a battlefield, it is not a mere misstatement — it is a blatant falsehood that trivializes the harrowing realities faced by those who have endured the chaos and brutality of war.

I recall the weight of my own weapon during deployments — the cold metal pressing against my hands, the ever-present reminder of the life-and-death responsibilities it carried. Each tank, building, or structure clearing, each volatile engagement was a test of sheer courage to the young soldiers who entered not knowing if they would return.

To suggest such experiences without having lived them is to cheapen the sacrifices of those who have faced enemy fire, who have watched comrades fall, and who have carried the physical and psychological scars of war long after returning home.

When Walz claims he retired as a command sergeant major, despite not holding that rank upon retirement, he commits an egregious affront to the sanctity of our military hierarchy. Achieving the rank of command sergeant major is not simply about time served; it reflects extraordinary leadership, dedication, and respect earned from peers and subordinates alike.

The rank embodies the very essence of enlisted excellence and represents the top 1% who advise commanders on the readiness of enlisted personnel — the soldiers who handle the hard work of daily battle operations on the front lines. By falsely presenting himself as having attained this esteemed position, Walz not only disrespects those who have rightfully earned it but also undermines the trust the public places in our military leaders.

Equally troubling is the timing of Walz’s departure from the National Guard, retiring shortly before his unit was deployed to Iraq. Leadership is about standing shoulder to shoulder with those you command, sharing in their trials and tribulations, and placing duty above personal ambition. Choosing to step away on the eve of deployment raises serious questions about his commitment and loyalty to his fellow soldiers.

What message does this send to those who looked to Walz for guidance and support in their most critical hour? What message does it send to the young men and women contemplating picking up arms to carry on the tradition of their family’s military sacrifices? What message does it convey to every American who wants to believe in someone to be the hope of the future, to lead our country to better days as the vice president of the United States?

As a nation, we hold our military in high esteem precisely because of the virtues it represents — selflessness, courage, honor, and truth. When people like Walz manipulate their service record for political points, they erode the public’s trust not only in themselves but also in the institution they claim to represent.

This is not a partisan issue. It is a matter of maintaining the integrity and respect that our service members have rightfully earned through their sacrifices.

In an era when truth often seems malleable and integrity increasingly rare, it is imperative that we hold our public officials accountable for their words and actions. Walz’s misrepresentations are not harmless embellishments. They are deliberate distortions that dishonor the legacy of those who have served and continue to serve with genuine valor and dedication.

I call on Tim Walz to openly and earnestly acknowledge and apologize for these falsehoods. I also urge the public to scrutinize such claims critically, recognizing that true service and sacrifice are defined by actions, not words. Let us honor the real heroes — those who have faced the perils of combat without fanfare, who have led with integrity, and who have placed the well-being of their country and comrades above their own.

The uniform of the United States military is not a prop to be used for personal advancement; it is a symbol of the highest ideals and deepest commitments. To misuse it is to betray not only individual honor but also the collective trust and respect of the American people. We must and will demand better from those who seek to lead us, ensuring that honor and truth remain at the forefront of our nation's character.