Trump releases the JFK files — but are we getting the whole truth?

Eighty thousand documents — that’s what the Trump administration just dumped on the American people.

Yesterday, Donald Trump delivered on one of his campaign promises: to release the sealed government files relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. But let’s be real: Are we really supposed to believe that those who controlled the files will give us anything that will lead to any real answers? Or is this just another round of obfuscation, another carefully orchestrated release designed to bury the truth in an avalanche of paper and PDFs?

The CIA was actively shaping media narratives decades ago.

My team spent the last 24 hours combing through the first batch. Let’s break it down.

What’s new?

One of the biggest revelations from the JFK files concerns a 1967 memo, which references a CIA operative and former U.S. Army captain named John Garrett (“Gary”) Underhill. According to this document, Underhill fled Washington in a panic the day after JFK’s assassination, confiding in a friend that a “small clique within the U.S.” was responsible for Kennedy’s murder.

Six months later, Underhill was found dead. The official ruling — with little surprise — was suicide.

Another document reveals that the KGB closely monitored Lee Harvey Oswald while he was in the Soviet Union — and interestingly, the files suggest Oswald was a poor shot during target practice there. A Soviet man even contacted the British Embassy in 1963, claiming that Oswald had been planning to kill the president. This man said he warned American officials, but nothing was done.

If we take these documents at face value, the message is clear: Our government, at best, was stunningly incompetent.

Arguably, one of the most disturbing patterns to emerge from the JFK files is the CIA’s extensive domestic operations. One document details covert operations conducted from multiple U.S. cities, including wiretapping and media manipulation, indicating that the CIA was actively shaping media narratives decades ago.

What’s next?

My team is still sorting through this mountain of documents, and there will be more to come. But if the latest debacle with the released Epstein files is any indication, we won’t find the smoking gun — at least not immediately.

We’ll see more evidence of what we’ve suspected all along: The deep state will stop at nothing to cover its tracks, whether by suppressing confidential documents or dumping 80,000 documents that bury the truth.

Next week on my show, we’ll go even deeper into these findings. Until then, remember: Don’t just accept what the government hands you. Think. Question. And never stop searching for the truth.

