Trump’s authenticity reshapes 2024 race as early votes pour in

As a grassroots consultant who played a key role in campaigns across the years, including my firm’s work knocking on millions of doors and being an essential player in Dr. Ben Carson’s 2016 presidential campaign, I have seen my share of election cycles. We have canvassed pivotal Senate and House races in vital swing states, but I have never seen early voting numbers like we are seeing for Donald Trump right now.

Despite relentless media attacks and indictments, Trump is gaining unprecedented momentum, especially in swing states. He has never looked better, and it is not due to fleeting moments. A series of key events have fueled this surge, setting the stage for a strong performance at the polls.

The assassination attempt against Trump was a turning point. He did not retreat — he stood firm. This resonated with voters tired of weakness in Washington. Trump embodied the “fight, fight, fight” spirit that many Americans crave, especially in contrast to the Biden-Harris administration, which has often struggled to project competence. The debate that followed showcased this stark contrast. Trump remained calm and resolute, highlighting his presidency’s strength, while Biden’s leadership appeared to falter. For many Americans, this was a reminder that Trump is a fighter — a trait they respect in these uncertain times.

That show of strength wasn’t lost on swing-state voters. I’ve been on the ground across these states, and you can feel the shift. People are noticing, especially those who feel abandoned by the current administration. Early voting numbers reflect this renewed energy, and it’s clear that voters are rallying around a leader who will not back down.

Then there was Kamala Harris’ disastrous handling of Hurricane Helene. While she attended fundraisers and podcasts, Trump was doing what leaders do: He took action and showed empathy. He offered help to victims, donating rooms at his hotels for first responders, while Kamala appeared disconnected. It was not just a failure of optics; it was a failure of leadership. And voters noticed.

Trump’s presence and decisiveness struck a chord with voters who expect action in times of crisis. Meanwhile, Kamala’s absence left a void that Trump filled with ease. Soon after, Elon Musk’s America PAC and Team Trump RNC volunteers started breaking through in swing states. The groundwork had already been laid, but this moment gave it the spark needed to boost early voting in key areas.

Today, we are seeing the real Donald Trump — the one his supporters have always known. He is not just a fighter but someone who genuinely cares about the American people. Whether it is helping hurricane victims or standing up for families affected by illegal immigration, Trump has shown an empathy that Kamala Harris seems to lack. He is also showcasing a more relatable side, appearing in long-form podcasts and having fun with things like McDonald’s visits. It is humanizing and authentic, and voters are responding.

That same authenticity is breaking through, especially with black and Latino men in cities like Milwaukee and Philadelphia. These voters, who feel left behind by Kamala’s empty promises, remember being better off under Trump just four years ago. They are looking for solutions to realities such as inflation, rising business costs, and job security, but all Kamala offers them is talk about abortion. While that may resonate with some, it neglects to address the economic pain these communities are facing.

These voters are seeking leadership that understands their struggles, and Kamala Harris simply is not delivering. Conversely, Trump is showing up, offering action and solutions, and it’s clearly resonating in early voting numbers across the country.

This has led to what we are witnessing today: the collapse of Kamala Harris and of the tired narrative that Trump is some kind of villain. Voters are seeing through the media’s constant barrage. The more they see of the real Trump, the more they like him. Combine that with the impressive ground game that’s been built, and you have a formula for success. Early voting numbers are already reflecting this momentum, with GOP ballots overperforming and Democratic enthusiasm lagging.

It isn’t just about enthusiasm. Ground games matter, and the Trump campaign has built one that is laser-focused on key swing states. Personally, I have been in every major battleground this month, and you can feel the energy. People are talking about Trump in ways that they were not just a few months ago. Campaign efforts are building the foundation for a massive Election Day turnout. If early voting trends continue, a wave of Republican votes may overwhelm the Democrats.

As someone who has been in the trenches of political campaigns for years, I can tell you this: Donald Trump has never looked better. The movement on the ground is real, the early voting numbers are proving it, and if this momentum continues, we are looking at a GOP victory that will shock the establishment once again.