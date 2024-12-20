Trump’s commonsense approach is the gift America needed

In a memorable scene from 1992’s “Home Alone 2,” Donald Trump guides a lost Kevin McCallister to the lobby of the Plaza Hotel. As Christmas approaches this year, Trump’s commonsense approach resonates even more in a culture filled with lost children.

Donald Trump’s election, along with the drama surrounding it — from indictments and FBI raids to Hitler comparisons, McDonald’s meals, and garbage trucks — highlights one thing: America was starving for what Trump promised to deliver: sanity.

Trump was the little boy who said the emperor had no clothes — who gave us permission to say what we always knew was true.

For years, Americans felt pressured to accept woke ideologies that clashed with natural law, common sense, and the timeless values of faith, family, and truth. Trump’s decisive victory proved Americans are rejecting wokeness and overcoming the fear of standing by those values in their daily lives.

Even prominent left-wing media outlets couldn’t ignore the rejection. The New York Times, long viewed as a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party, admitted that identity politics — which surged after George Floyd’s death in 2020 — had lost its hold on the nation.

Americans have turned away from a culture dominated by destructive woke ideology. When a billionaire from New York connects more with the common man than elected officials, it’s a sign of the times. In a political landscape filled with confusion, Trump’s straightforward truths resonate.

The hope and redemption of Christmas stand in stark contrast to the divisive, militant ideology the left has pushed on Americans in recent years.

While Kamala Harris pounded the table for late-term abortion and sex changes for undocumented minors, Trump, in ironic yet comedic fashion, emerged as the candidate for everyday people with commonsense values. He invited Americans to overcome the fear of stating simple truths.

Men can’t get pregnant. The climate isn’t on the brink of ending the world. People are not defined solely by race. Family is the foundation of a thriving society. Christianity is not the enemy of the state. Men shouldn’t compete in women’s sports or use their locker rooms. Faith, work, and family give life purpose and meaning.

As a result, this Christmas, we see an embrace of common sense and a positive spirit about the future, a cultural revival rooted in values.

Bible sales are surging, particularly among first-time and younger buyers. Christmas movies and pro-family advertisements dominate the cultural conversation as brands move away from demeaning Christmas and instead embrace faith and family. Companies like Apple and Volvo have shifted from woke messaging to themes of family, life, and connection, recognizing the changing cultural tide.

Celebrities, often pressured to align with woke ideologies, are also embracing their faith this Christmas. Gwen Stefani, a lifelong Catholic, made a notable public shift this year by openly expressing her faith. She endorsed the Christian prayer app Hallow, encouraging her followers to join her and “millions of other Christians around the world as we celebrate the truth that God so loved the world that He gave us His only Son.”

The election results — and the public’s reaction to them — show America is better than how the media and the left often portray us. We are not hateful racists. Instead, we are people who love our families, work hard to provide for them, and recognize when we are being lied to.

Treating Americans as stupid backfired this election cycle, and speaking common sense was rewarded. The response has been appropriate: getting back to reason, faith, and a positive spirit that looks at the good qualities of individuals, not viewing them as irredeemable bigots.

Kevin did find the lobby in the Plaza and was eventually reunited with his family. We don’t need Trump to solve all our problems. We do need him to stick to common sense so we can raise our kids, practice our faith, and see that we and our country have many sins but are still redeemable. Merry Christmas.