Trump’s plan to nuke the Department of Education: Can he pull it off?

Donald Trump is wasting no time in laying out an ambitious agenda for his next term. We are seeing a flurry of policy announcements, cabinet appointments, and strategic moves that show he’s not just making campaign promises — he’s setting the stage for significant change.

For the first time in decades, we may have a president-elect who is dead serious about taking on the entrenched powers of Washington, D.C., priming the next four years to be one of the most transformative periods in modern American history.

This is about restoring the Constitution, reversing the damage done by years of progressive policies, and returning America to its founding principles.

One of Trump’s most radical promises since winning the election is to shut down the Department of Education. For years, we’ve watched our schools become hijacked by progressive ideologues pushing leftist agendas while driving up tuition costs to astronomical levels. Trump’s promise to overhaul the education system isn’t just about budget cuts; it’s about returning the power to parents and local communities to educate their children — where it belongs.

What I find most striking about Trump's education policy is his pledge to go after the accreditation systems that have let left-wing universities run unchecked for decades. He’s not just targeting bloated administrative costs or ideological indoctrination — he’s going for the root.

By firing radical accreditors and setting new standards for higher education, Trump is aiming to reclaim our colleges from the grip of Marxist ideologues, who are churning out leftist political activists rather than free-thinking, educated young adults. This change will have ripple effects generationally.

Trump made it clear that these aren’t just campaign promises. These policies are what he plans to implement right out of the gate. He’s preparing America and the swamp for a fundamental reset: to reduce government overreach and let states, local school boards, and most importantly, parents, have the most say over how children should be educated.

Think back to the early days of Barack Obama’s presidency, when he passed the massive stimulus plan that was over 2,000 pages long. At the time, it was clear to me that the stimulus package was more about a fundamental transformation of America than about economic recovery. Obama’s team members knew exactly what they wanted to do, and they did it without telling us.

What we’re seeing now with Trump is the same level of planning — except in the opposite direction. This is about restoring the Constitution, reversing the damage done by years of progressive policies, and returning America to its founding principles.

Such strong action against the deep state has a lot of conservatives wondering: “Is this really going to happen?” Reagan talked about shutting down the Department of Education, but it never came to fruition. I get the skepticism. But this time, it feels different. This isn’t the Trump of 2016, who made big promises but had to navigate a swamp full of hostile forces in Washington.

This is Trump 2.0 — perhaps even Trump 3.0. He’s learned from his first term, has appointed the right people to his cabinet, and moreover, he understands the urgency of his agenda. He has made a clear plan for his first 100 days to get things done, and unlike in 2016, he has a Republican-controlled Congress to help push his policies over the finish line.

Trump is ushering forth a return to the Constitution, a reassertion of state rights, and a reaffirmation of what it means to be American. He has made it clear that he’s serious about this, and now he has the cabinet and Congress to make it happen. Let’s hold him to it and watch closely as the first 100 days unfold.

Want more from Glenn Beck? Get Glenn's FREE email newsletter with his latest insights, top stories, show prep and more delivered to your inbox.