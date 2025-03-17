Why more Americans are waking up to the intersectionality hoax

The best way to end racism in this country is to stop being racist — and that includes standing against the left’s obsession over race.

President Trump is cracking down on the left’s pervasive racism, veiled as “anti-racist,” by finally stopping the diversity, equity, and inclusion grift, which is just another iteration of cultural Marxism. Amid Trump’s pushback against DEI programs, however, we mustn’t overlook another destructive force used by progressives that underpins their race obsession: intersectionality.

Minorities serve the left’s intersectionality mission of dividing America.

Intersectionality is a leftist tool to pool various minorities and “marginalized” identity groups together into a politically viable mass. Each group is made to think, feel, act, speak, and — of course — vote alike.

Intersectionality is one of the ways leftists tell minority or “marginalized communities” that they are united in a glorious cause to defeat their oppressors — who always happen to be the ones to refuse the left-wing narrative.

These minority groups are often convinced by left-wing extremists to vote against their own best interests. It’s insidious.

Breaking the narrative

As your liberty-loving Latino, I can attest that race and ethnicity do not predetermine my worldview. For example, despite CNN’s claims, being Latino does not mean supporting illegal immigration. Many on the left argue otherwise.

The very idea that just because I’m Hispanic, I should automatically share a common cause with leftists who also happen to be minorities — or Democrats burdened by “white guilt” — is so absurd that even longtime Democrat mouthpiece and strategist James Carville has recently called on his own party to stop being racist.

Earlier this month, during his “Politics War Room” podcast, Carville — who has long chastised the Democratic Party for its obsession with “identity politics,” calling it “so freaking arrogant” — condemned his party as racist for constantly referring to blanket terms like “communities of color” and “people of color” to describe individual Americans. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who was on the podcast with Carville, agreed.

“The most racist thing that I hear is when people say ‘communities of color’ or ‘people of color’ because that assumes that everybody that is not white is the same,” Carville said. “Filipinos are the same as Hondurans, are the same as Nigerians, are the same as Indonesians? It’s absurd.” He continued: “And [Democrats] just keep using this language, and I think they’re too naive to know how stupid it is. That’s my own view.”

Yet these groups are lumped together by leftists in the Democratic Party and the press into one group. Why? Because, alone, they don’t make up a large enough voting bloc for left-wingers to give a darn. But together, they serve the left’s intersectionality mission: dividing America. Who cares if their issues are never addressed? They are united by collectivist thought. What matters is putting leftists in power.

The intersectional illusion

Even elitist Hollywood is rejecting the illusion of intersectionality. A Hispanic transgender person was caught failing to toe the leftist line when tweets by Oscar-nominated "Emilia Perez" star Karla Sofia Gascon surfaced. Her views on everything from George Floyd to Oscar diversity — Hollywood’s race-based award-rigging — were in complete discord with leftist orthodoxy.

I don’t particularly care about Gascon’s tweets, but the point is this: Someone who, by leftist logic, should have been all in on intersectionality because both brown and trans, wasn’t.

How many times have we seen this before? From Joy Reid’s anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, homophobic, and racist messaging blog posts to Dave Chappelle’s ongoing battle with the trans community to Kanye West’s many controversial statements.

These members of so-called minority groups aren’t supposed to say, feel, think, or do these things. But they did. Ain’t freedom grand?

Free thinking vilified

On the flip side, look at what happens when people who are supposed to be protected under this conformist blanket dare speak out of turn. Consider New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) or Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Remember how Bruce Jenner was a left-wing darling for his transition before he donned a MAGA hat?

Take former Democratic National Committee powerhouse Lindy Li, an Asian woman who dared to say Kamala Harris was a weak presidential candidate. Li was lambasted by members of her own party for merely speaking her mind, and she ultimately left the Democratic Party altogether. In an interview, she referred to her “transition” as “like leaving a cult.”

Here we are in 2025 — and the tide is turning. I am the individual Chris Salcedo. I am a liberty-loving Latino. I am a proud Texan. I am not part of some arbitrary larger critical mass randomly lumped together by out-of-touch academics, cultural theoreticians, rowdy student protesters, or brain-dead ideologues in the biased press. And more people are waking up to the fake promise and cult-like reality of intersectionality.

Recent events in politics, entertainment, media, and economics finally indicate what we on the right have been fighting for: Intersectionality is dead. The emperor’s new clothes have been pointed out, and just like in the original fable, the clothes were never there to begin with.