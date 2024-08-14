Women’s sports aren’t the only victims of gender confusion

Like everyone else, I’m repulsed by the images of burly men in female sports compromising the safety and integrity of women athletes. However, we must avoid the trap set by some insidious elements on the “right” who want to focus the entire fight solely on saving female sports. That focus is just one logistical absurdity in a broader campaign of gender confusion and social contagion that we must eliminate from our society — a contagion that is more pervasive among women than men.

As a kid, I never could have imagined that a well-known Bruce would one day go on camera and call himself “Caitlyn” with a straight face. But even more unimaginable is that in the ’90s, I never would have thought that if such a time arrived, the only opposition from the right would focus on the logistical and fairness arguments about women’s and girls’ sports. Now, we see Bruce appearing on ostensibly right-leaning media as an advocate of female sports while simultaneously grooming a generation of youngsters to think it’s normal to cosplay as a female, as long as it’s not in sports.

A society cannot survive an entire generation of females who don’t even know what it means to be a woman.

Let’s be clear: When a well-known, 6'3" man steals the essence of womanhood by dressing up and cosplaying as a female, it poses a far more pervasive problem for civilization than merely diluting elite professional women’s sports. It harms all women and contributes to the confusion in our society, where femininity is increasingly becoming a lost trait among a generation of girls.

Allowing men in female sports is so indefensible, especially due to the safety issues, that I can foresee a time soon when the demonic forces will relent on the matter. However, this alone won’t solve the problem of gender ideology, which affects women more than men — the opposite dynamic of the sports travesty.

People like Jenner want to call us “fringe” for not believing in trans ideology while making the entire civilization fight over protecting female sports, but the data we have demonstrates this is a much broader social contagion rooted more in the attack on femininity than attention-seeking men entering women’s sports.

Take a look at this earth-shattering survey from Gallup published earlier this spring:

A few inconvenient observations are in order.

First, transgenderism has emerged unmistakably in recent generations, with other sexual identities exploding from a tiny baseline, especially among Gen Z. Anyone who believes that God created a genetic glitch around 2000-2005 is beyond credulous. The reality is that social contagion, normalized by the very behavior Jenner seeks to showcase to a conservative audience, drives these trends. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that without social media, such numbers would not exist.

Second, the social contagion appears exponentially more pronounced among females. Currently, 28.5% of all Gen Z females identify with a sexual cosplay that won’t lead to procreation, nearly three times the rate of males. It’s clear that self-identified “bisexuals” drive much of this trend, indicating that a generation of girls is being raised to be more confused about their femininity than boys are about their masculinity. Additionally, contrary to the sports-centric narrative of transgenderism, the prevalence of self-identified transgender individuals among Gen Z women is more than double that of males.

Throughout history, far more men than women engaged in gay relationships, but now that dynamic has completely flipped. Among the small cohort of the “silent generation” with same-sex attraction, gays outnumbered lesbians three to one. Jump to Gen Z, and 2.8% of men identify as gay while 5.4% of women identify as lesbian.

Again, young women are much more frequently confused into thinking they are men than the other way around. This confusion is the legacy of feminism and its war on femininity.

Third, sexual confusion was much more pronounced among men in earlier generations, but today, it’s far more prevalent among women. This shift is not mysterious. Before the rise of feminist gender-bending, sexual confusion primarily affected men. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why men have a higher prevalence of certain sexual behaviors. Also, note that after the initial jump after World War II, the prevalence of self-described “gay men” has remained relatively flat.

The confusion clearly lies on the female side, a result of years of inculcating women with masculine energy and convincing them they are essentially men with only a few superficial physical differences. Feminism has fostered an entire generation of self-identified bisexuals, with the most extreme elements even rejecting the few obvious gender differences and calling themselves transgender.

The battle we face extends far beyond keeping men out of female sports. We must confront the entire phenomenon of gender-bending, whether it involves pronouns, drag shows, extreme co-ed culture, or other disruptions of societal norms. However, the GOP noticeably removed all of this from its platform, focusing the entire transgender issue solely on female sports.

It is truly demonic, unfair, and unsafe for men to ruin years of training for female athletes. But a society can survive without female — or even male — sports. What a society cannot survive is an entire generation of females who don’t even know what it means to be a woman.

The vivid, grotesque images of men beating women in combat sports should motivate us to banish men from stealing womanhood entirely. To get there, we must make womanhood and femininity great again among women, reclaiming those godly ordained virtues from the clutches of feminists.