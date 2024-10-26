Democrats LOSING? Shocking non-endorsement spells SERIOUS trouble for Kamala Harris

Democrats are panicking and for good reason.

Not only are the polls reflecting a flailing Kamala Harris campaign, but the L.A. Times, for the first time in four election cycles, has refrained from endorsing a candidate — despite Kamala’s deep state ties to California.

“It’s palpable in the air, they know that they're losing,” Sara Gonazles of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that the billionaire owner of the L.A. Times “blocked the paper from endorsing a presidential candidate at all.”

“It’s no exaggeration to say this may be the most consequential election in a generation. And we’re not just talking about the presidential race,” the owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, had said after blocking the paper from giving an endorsement.

“You’ve got to keep in mind how important this is. The L.A. Times. Where’s Kamala from? She lived in the L.A. County city of Brentwood, she was the California attorney general, she was a senator from California. This is her people. This is her home turf paper refusing to endorse her,” Gonzales says.

As Election Day gets closer, more and more signs are pointing to doom for Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party.

“You can feel it, can’t you? They know that they’re losing,” Gonzales says, noting that they’re likely going to pull out all the stops in order to stop Donald Trump from winning anyways.

“I want to show you what the Democrats are going to do in the 76 days between Donald Trump potentially winning on Election Day,” she continues. “They’ve got to try their best to get as many fake ballots as they can. Unfortunately for them, it sounds like it’s going to be too big to rig.”

“They’re going to try to cause as much disruption, distraction, chaos, for Donald Trump, and of course, for you, because we all know they’re not really after him, they’re after you. He’s just standing in the way,” she adds.

