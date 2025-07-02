Canada bows to Donald Trump — tariff negotiations are back on

In the trade war with the rest of the world, Canada threatened to tax Big Tech companies in America. However, just a few comments from President Donald Trump caused Canada to back down, and tariff negotiations are back on the table.

“So Canada put a charge on some of our companies, and Canada’s been a very difficult country to deal with over the years, and we have all the cards,” Trump said in a press conference last week.

“Economically, we have such power over Canada, I’d rather not use it, but they did something with our tech companies today trying to copy Europe. You know, they copied Europe. It’s not going to work out well for Europe, either, and it’s not going to work out well for Canada. They were foolish to do it,” he continued.

Trump went on to explain that while America does a “little” business with Canada, they do “most of their businesses with us.”

“They’ve had farmers that are getting like 300, 400, 200% in tariffs. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. We have cases, you don’t read this, and the people don’t report it, but they charge us 400% on some dairy products,” he said, adding, “And it’s not fair to our farmers, and we’ve got to protect our farmers.”

“Now, Canada is the second largest United States trading partner after Mexico, also, the largest buyer of United States exports, which is kind of to President Trump’s point, they stand a lot to lose here,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

“This tax plan would have put a 3% tax on companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber, Airbnb, and it also would be retroactive going all the way back to January of 2022. So for some of these companies, I mean, that’s quite a bit of money,” she says.

Now, Canada caved and dropped the digital tax plan in order to give themselves more time to reach a deal with President Trump by July 21.

Gonzales isn’t surprised by Canada’s move, adding, “It’s the art of the deal man.”

