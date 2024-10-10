DNC brags about flying anti-Trump banner over Detroit Tigers playoff game at Comerica Park — but apparently no one saw it

The Democratic National Committee said it flew a banner over Comerica Park in Detroit, calling Donald Trump "anti-union," but no recollections of the event have been reported.

The idea, according to the Kamala Harris campaign, was for the DNC to fly a banner over Comerica Park — home of the Detroit Tigers — leading up to the playoff game on Wednesday afternoon between the Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.

A banner reading, "Trump is an anti-union scab! Vote Kamala!" purportedly flew over the stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., right before the first pitch at 3:08 p.m.

However, multiple outlets including Blaze News and the Independent were unable to locate any fan photos or video of the banner actually flying near the stadium. It would be safe to assume that thousands of fans would be in their seats at least eight minutes prior to the start of the game and therefore would see the banner, but anything is possible.

The alleged banner was meant to mimic billboards the DNC erected in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in September. The 19 billboards in total displayed the same anti-Trump, union messaging, according to the Washington Examiner.

In fact, readers would be hard-pressed to find any photos of those billboards on social media or online, either. While other variations of the billboards from the Mad Dog Pac are easy to find, there appears to be only one reference to a DNC-funded billboard of this nature seen in public, posted by the Democrats themselves.

Nevertheless, the language is meant to capitalize on statements made by United Autoworkers Union President Shawn Fain, who wore a shirt that read, "Trump is a scab," to the DNC in August.

The two parties have battled over union support, with the Teamsters union openly criticizing the Democrats.

Speaking to comedian Theo Von on his podcast "This Past Weekend," Sean O'Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said, "I'll be honest with you, I'm a Democrat, but they have f***ed us over for the last 40 years."



"And for once, and not all of them, but for once, we're standing up as a union, probably the only one right now, saying, 'What the f*** have you done for us?'" O'Brien added.

The Teamsters union did not officially endorse either candidate, the first time it has abstained since 1988.

The Tigers shut out the Guardians 3-0; no banners were seemingly flown after the victory.

