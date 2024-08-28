Women's soccer team with 5 transgender players goes undefeated to win league championship

An Australian soccer team with five transgender players, who are male, have won their league without losing a single match.

The team scored 61 goals allowing just six against them en route to a 14-0 record. The team made headlines earlier in the season with a 10-0 victory where one of the allegedly transgender players scored six goals.

Outrage over the club was shared by soccer commentator Lucy Zelic and author J.K. Rowling, who has been vehemently against men participating in women's sports.

'The policy in our association is that you're entitled to play in the gender to which you identify.'

Zelic remarked on the league title saying, "Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don't care."

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 3 p.m. game was held with security guards present; professional photography equipment was discouraged and attendees' phones were even checked in case they were taking photos of the match.

The soccer league has removed the names of the players on the team, the Flying Bats, from its website, while the Daily Mail has also chosen to protect their identities.

The Flying Bats, a football club for "self-identified women and non-binary people," according to Reduxx, features a 6'2'' male athlete named Riley Dennis, born Justin. The 32-year-old was seen towering over the female players in his red and black uniform, which featured the transgender pride flag on the sides.

Dennis was said to have injured a female player months ago, causing her to seek hospital treatment.

A report from Yahoo Sports revealed that organizers held a crisis meeting in reference to a 6'2'' Bats player breaking the leg of a girl (in two places) who is 5'6''. Two dozen teammates of the player reportedly quit because they didn't want to play the transgender-laden team.

Australian Member of Parliament John Ruddick posted audio from the meeting, which detailed the aforementioned claims.

One senior club official was quoted as saying the girls "expect to play in the female competition."

"A couple of years ago one of the Flying Bats players broke one of our player's legs in two places. She's no longer playing football. As a small club I've lost 24 players and that’s a direct result of not wanting to play against the Flying Bats."

"They did not sign up for a mixed competition," the club president said.

'We need to stop this madness before it destroys everything women have worked so hard to achieve.'

Teams in the same league were also told that if they forfeit games against the Bats they could be punished, and they might even been seen as performing an "act of discrimination."

"If you forfeit two games in the season there would be disciplinary action handed out. If there was a concerted effort by teams to forfeit games against a particular opposition that would be viewed as an act of discrimination," an official told a concerned attendee.

Kaitlynn Wheeler, a former NCAA swimmer who competed against males, called the situation "pure insanity."

"No matter how you identify, biology is still biology, and it cannot be changed," she told Blaze News. "These are male bodies with clear physical advantages. This is tearing apart women's sports across the board at every level. We need to stop this madness before it destroys everything women have worked so hard to achieve.”

Another official at the league meeting clarified the governing policy when it comes to transgenderism:



"The policy in our association is that you're entitled to play in the gender to which you identify. The board is currently working on a diversity and inclusion policy and that's what it says because we have to say it — it's what we're required to say and its [sic] what we want to say."



