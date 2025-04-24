Over 70% of California public school parents want to keep boys out of girls' sports

Almost two-thirds of all adults in California, and even more parents of children in public schools, think kids should play in sports based on sex.

A new study from the Public Policy Institute of California showed the reality of how parents feel in the state, despite legislators not backing them on the issue.

The recent survey of nearly 1,600 California adult residents saw that 65% of adults and 71% of public school parents supported the idea of requiring children with gender dysphoria to compete on teams that match with their sex. The study noted that while the majority agreed with the sentiment across regions and demographic groups, there was less of an agreement across political lines. While 91% of Republicans said boys should not be in girls' sports, the number dropped to 71% for independents, with Democrats virtually split on the issue at 49%.

Even though the debate on the issue seems all but over, Democrats in California's legislative assembly shot down two recent Republican bills to ban males from female sports, and according to Politico, are expected to do the same for an upcoming state Senate proposal.

The lack of protective legislation has left some young female athletes vulnerable in the state, including Taylor Starling from Martin Luther King High School. Starling spoke at a state assembly meeting recently and told state legislators she was "replaced" on her track team by a male student.

"I was removed from my varsity girls' team and replaced by a newly eligible male transfer student who received favorable treatment," the 16-year-old claimed.

Starling has a lawsuit against her school district and California Attorney General Rob Bonta; a court date is set for May 15.

School safe zones

In the same survey, Californians revealed bizarre views regarding the removal of illegal immigrants, specifically those who are public school students (and their families). Sixty-five percent of adults and 74% of public school parents said they are "very concerned or somewhat concerned" about the enforcement of immigration policy, with 63% and 72%, respectively, in favor of public school districts refusing to cooperate with federal authorities and acting as a "safe zone" for illegal immigrants.

Perhaps ironically, most Californians were also concerned that young children who do not speak English are not prepared for kindergarten. This likely would include those same "undocumented" students.

At the same time, around 40% of those surveyed said there were not enough resources for students whose first language is not English.

