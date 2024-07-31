Central bankers love the ‘childless cat ladies’ JD Vance ridiculed

Andrew Jackson, the man on the $20 bill, is a misunderstood president.

He’s mostly known for his mistreatment of Native Americans and the passage of the Indian Removal Act. That reputation obscures Jackson’s true legacy. He warred with central bankers. And he defeated them.

The practice of usury is the enemy of the family. Destroying the family creates more debt slaves.

The former Army general ran for president in 1828 on a platform of ending the Second Bank of the United States, an early precursor to the Federal Reserve. In 1832, Jackson refused to extend the bank’s charter.

I thought of Andrew Jackson while considering the controversy sparked by the resurfacing of JD Vance’s statement about childless cat ladies destroying America. During an interview with Tucker Carlson three years ago, Vance bluntly stated the obvious:

We’re effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?

If you read that Vance statement and wonder what any of it has to do with central banking and the Federal Reserve, it’s a fair question.

Bankers make money by putting people into debt and charging them exorbitant interest. It’s called usury. It’s explained in the Bible, in Leviticus 25:36. “Take no interest from him or profit, but fear your God, that your brother may live beside you.” Usury is condemned in Exodus, Deuteronomy, Nehemiah, Psalms, and Ezekiel.

A society financially tied to usury breeds corruption and the destruction of the family. Bankers want to create as many debt-holders as possible. Bankers want as many people as possible in the workforce chasing paper money. They want as many homeowners as possible taking out mortgages and other loans. Bankers love high taxes and high inflation. The less money you have and the higher the cost of living, the more loans and credit cards you will need.

Bankers love childless, unmarried cat ladies. They acquire debt the way I used to acquire fast-food coupons.

I can’t say that Andrew Jackson could envision 2024 America, but he recognized the evils of usury and the handing of power to private bankers. He recognized it because he was the kind of man who is in short supply today. Jackson was a man with a Bible, a gun, and a work ethic.

That kind of man is the only thing that stands between the average citizen and government exploitation. Most politicians can be bought by private central bankers. Jackson knew it. Thomas Jefferson knew it. The Revolutionary War was an act of rebellion against private bankers. That’s why after losing the war, the bankers helped install Alexander Hamilton as George Washington’s Treasury secretary. Hamilton pushed for the First Bank of the United States.



The practice of usury is the enemy of the family. An intact nuclear family is the best weapon against government exploitation. A man, woman, and child living under the same roof are less likely to need government assistance to survive.

Removing the man and destroying the family create more debt slaves.

The men printing and controlling money do not care whether you’re a Democrat or Republican. They don’t care whether you’re black or white. They want you arguing about and fighting over insignificant and petty differences. They want you to pay your taxes and maintain a high credit rating.