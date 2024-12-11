Scary surveillance video shows men attack, gang beat ex-NHL player in parking lot outside Arizona restaurant

Claims by former Phoenix Coyotes hockey player Paul Bissonette were proven to be true after surveillance video confirmed his story about being attacked by a group of men.

As previously reported by Blaze News, Bissonnette said in late November he was at his favorite Scottsdale, Arizona, restaurant called Houston's when he noticed staff were being berated by a group of men.

"It was a bunch of drunk golfers," Bissonnette said in a video posted to X. "Things obviously continued to escalate. [Staff] asked one guy to leave, and then one guy kept getting in the manager's face, put his hands on him," he continued.

Bissonnette claimed that when he tried to intervene, one of the men immediately started throwing punches, and the altercation quickly pushed into the parking lot where the former hockey star fended off his attackers.

The Barstool Sports personality assured his fans that surveillance video would be released and exonerate him from any wrongdoing.

After a bounty of police bodycam videos, surveillance footage, and even courtroom video was posted online, it appeared Bissonnette had a fairly accurate recollection of the night's events.

Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Ellen McNamara first posted surveillance video from inside the restaurant on the night in question.

The video showed a group of men near the restaurant bar as Bissonnette approached. Within five seconds, a man appeared to attack Bissonette who then threw punches back. After approximately one minute, Bissonnette began to retreat outside but was followed by around six to 10 men.

Footage from the adjacent parking lot picked up with Bissonnette shirtless and backpedaling as about six men continued to stalk him. Eventually, the men managed to wrestle Bissonnette to the ground and attempted to gang beat him with punches and kicks. Miraculously, Bissonnette was able to get back to his feet multiple times before running away.

'Wasn't enough blow in Scottsdale to keep him awake after that punch.'

Bissonnette later posted a video on X that purported to show one of the men involved attacking an assistant manager from the restaurant who was trying to intervene in the fight.

The Canadian had choice words for the man, calling him an "inbred dirtbag."

"William Carroll. The inbred dirtbag I knocked out shown here assaulting the Houston’s assistant manager moments before he takes my right hook to his temple. He earned it. Wasn't enough blow in Scottsdale to keep him awake after that punch. F*** em," the former hockey player wrote.

Mugshots of six suspects following an alleged altercation with Paul Bissonnette. Images courtesy Scottsdale Police Department

Briana Whitney, a correspondent for 3TV/CBS 5, posted Bissonnette's 911 call from inside a nearby store after the fight.

"I was trying to help the employees," Bissonnette is heard telling the operator. "They asked one guy to leave, and I was sitting down on the table and then another guy started getting in his face. So I kinda went over. I said, 'Hey,' I said, 'If you guys are being f***ing idiots, we're gonna have to figure this out in the parking lot, and then boom."

Police footage was later released of multiple suspects being detained following the fight. A group of four were flabbergasted to hear they were accused of fighting. Another suspect initially described Bissonnette as a "Hispanic man" with tattoos who was "built like Dwayne The Rock Johnson."

Another suspect, Sean Daley, continuously told police on video that he "had no idea" what they were talking about in regard to the altercation.

Daley later pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges, appearing in court remotely.

There was another claim of Bissonnette's that appeared to be proven true through bodycam footage. Bissonnette was heard on video saying he eats at Houston's "about four or five times a week," corroborating his earlier hilarious claim about how often he is at the restaurant.

Six suspects were previously identified and charged with crimes such as misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct, with Daley being the only suspect charged with a felony. These crimes have yet to be proven in court.

