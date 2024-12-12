Caitlin Clark named Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year, so why is superfan Jason Whitlock crying SAD tears?

Time magazine named Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark Athlete of the Year — a clear rebellion against the woke belief that only a black woman should receive the honor.

One would think that Clark superfan Jason Whitlock would be thrilled. And he was, initially. However, when he read Clark’s interview , it nearly brought him to tears — sad tears.

Clark’s statements suggest that she’s joined the dark side. It seems the progressives at the WNBA, which Whitlock calls “the Woke Negro Basketball Association,” have finally won her over.

“I read the entire article, and when I was done, I nearly cried,” he admits. “They massacred Caitlin Clark.”

“The one thing in sports where I watched and all the cares left my mind and all I could think about is, ‘Man, I love this little girl, I love what she represents,’ ... they've destroyed it,” Whitlock laments.

“Those angry black lesbians that hated her — I love watching her slay them,” he says.

However, it’s looking like Clark was slain herself — but in a different way.

“I'm with the Woke Negroes Basketball Association; I'm with the feminists; I'm with the lesbians,” says Whitlock, paraphrasing Clark’s statements in the interview.

While he presents several quotes from the interview, in which Clark’s unfortunate transformation is on full display, this one is perhaps the most telling:

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege. A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

According to Jason, we shouldn’t be surprised by this response.

“She's behind enemy lines; they captured her, and they said, ‘Hey, read this statement,”’ he sighs.

