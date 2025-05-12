'They can't fire me': Charles Barkley says ESPN will need to get used to his freedom speech

NBA commentator Charles Barkley said he will not have his free speech impeded in any way when he joins ESPN next fall.

Barkley hosts "Inside the NBA" on TNT alongside former NBA greats Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, as well as broadcaster Ernie Johnson. With the group, especially Barkley and O'Neal, known for their uncensored rants, Barkley was asked if he feared having his freedom stifled as the crew prepares to move to ESPN for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

"I'm not gonna change. I'mma do what I wanna do," Barkley firmly stated. "Nobody's gonna tell me what to say or what to do."

Barkley then recalled a recent rant about fellow analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins and referred to him as a guy who "don't know his a** from a hole in the wall."

Using that as a base example of how he would not be coerced into changing his tone, Barkley said his personality will not be dulled for ESPN, nor did he think the network would be in a position to fire him if he was too controversial.

"I'm not gonna change my personality," Barkley continued in an interview with Dan Dakich. "They can't fire me. I make too much money to get fired."

(L-R) Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley in 2017. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

The hit show's move to ESPN coincides with the NBA's new TV deal with Disney Networks, NBC, and Amazon. The 11-year, $76 billion agreement will see "Inside the NBA" be independently produce by TNT Sports in Atlanta, but it will air on ESPN, the network announced, per the El Paso Times.

Sports reporter Alejandro Avila told Blaze News that he expects clashes between the network and its soon-to-be star anchors.

"ESPN hasn't changed its model to stray from its progressive programming. To uphold their identity, they’ll need to crack a whip on anyone who doesn’t get in line," Avila said.

Barkley and O'Neal offer far more "common sense" than the network is used to, the reporter continued. He added, "The mother ship would prefer that didn't happen."

Barkley explained that while he will likely opt out of his contract after two years, it includes the option to extend it to seven years. Therefore, If ESPN did choose to fire him, the network would owe him seven years of salary.

"So they can't fire me. First of all, if they fired me, they gotta pay me for seven years, and I'mma quit way before then. But if they want to fire me, I would love for them to do that," Barkley laughed.

After insisting his paycheck was too powerful, Barkley reaffirmed, "Nobody at ESPN is gonna tell me what to say or do. Period."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!