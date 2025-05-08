Charles Barkley has STRONG thoughts on men competing against women in sports

NBA Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley said the idea of men playing in women's sports is no longer an argument worth having, as he cannot be convinced.

Never one to shy away from a loaded question, Barkley was asked by OutKick's Dan Dakich about a recent study Nike is allegedly funding.

The study, according to Fox News, has been testing how much puberty blockers are needed for male adolescents in order to reduce athletic performance to a level where they could "fairly" compete against females.

The study first came to light during a New York Times piece in defense of Blaire Fleming, a male athlete who dominated women's volleyball in the NCAA in 2024.

"Have you seen this thing?" Dakich asked Barkley.

"I have not, but I'm a make this very simple for you, Dan. Men should not play sports against women," Barkley replied. "I'm not gonna get into all the bulls**t that's going on out here in the world today."

'I'm never gonna think it's all right for men to play sports against women.'

Barkley told Dakich on his show, "Don't @ Me," that while he has love for gay and transgender people and is against discrimination, "Men should not play sports against women. If anybody thinks that, I think they're stupid."

Barkley added that under no circumstances does he think it is appropriate for a male athlete to play against women. He continued, "If anybody have a problem with that, they gonna have to get over it, because I'm not gonna change. I'm not gonna change. I just think it's wrong, period."

Dakich concurred and lamented that in comparison to all the political positions and arguments that have taken place in recent history, this subject was not one worth fighting over. Barkley again agreed and said he didn't even think the topic was controversial.

"I'm never gonna think it's all right for men to play sports against women. I don't even think that's controversial. That's the thing that's funny. When you see these debates on television, like, yeah. Men shouldn't play sports against women. I'm done. I don't wanna hear you try to explain it to me. No. No. No. No. No, I don't wanna hear it. I'm not gonna argue with you. Man shouldn't play sports against women."

Barkley has no issue with making political statements or remarks on social issues that others deem controversial.

Recently, he said that friend and fellow broadcaster Stephen A. Smith should not run for president for the Democrats, despite pushes from many in the media for him to do so.

Barkley has also criticized the city of San Francisco on numerous occasions for its mismanagement and inability to solve its homelessness problem.

On the topic of transgender women, or rather men, in women's sports, Barkley concluded, "There's a lot of s**t we can argue over. That ain't one of them."

