David Justice CALLS OUT Halle Berry for not being motherly

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is well known for her skills in front of the camera, but according to her ex-husband David Justice, she isn’t known for her skills in the kitchen.

The former MLB star, 59, met Berry in May 1992 before marrying her less than a year later in January 1993. The pair divorced in 1997.

“I was young and had only been in, honestly, one real relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn’t vast. So I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So in my mind I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, you know,” Justice said on the “All the Smoke” podcast.

“Then I’m thinking, ‘Okay, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly,” he added.

While social media has erupted in anger at Justice for his “misogynistic comments,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock and BlazeTV contributors Shemeka Michelle and Delano Squires don’t believe Justice was wrong.

“There’s a lot of people who dismiss and diminish the role that a woman plays as a wife and a mother. And clearly David Justice believed that Halle Berry’s contribution to his home, as his wife and the mother of his children, was more important than her contribution to society as an actress,” Squires says.

Whitlock believes it appeared that their relationship was all about “looks” and “sexual attraction” at first.

“And then you actually get into the marriage,” Whitlock says, “like David Justice did and goes, ‘Hold on.’ This culture tells him, ‘What do you mean? It’s a rich, beautiful, powerful woman!’ And it doesn’t dawn on you until after you’ve made a mistake, after you've entered into a relationship, that this actually isn't what I want.”

