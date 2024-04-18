‘Civil War’ reveals the establishment’s urgency to stop Donald Trump

The No. 1 movie at the box office is a thinly veiled fantasy about assassinating Donald Trump. (Note: This column contains spoilers.)

"Civil War," written and directed by Alex Garland, isn’t nearly as complicated, subtle, or apolitical as critics at the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Variety, and the New Yorker suggest.

The best art depicts and predicts life. Tupac made art that called for violence. Garland’s art calls for violence against Trump.

The point of Garland’s movie is simple: Killing Trump is the most efficient and sensible way to end America’s political chaos.

I’ve read the reviews. They all managed to avoid dealing with the obvious message of the movie. They wax on about how the movie reflects this nation’s seething political divide and a not-so-distant future when January 6-style “insurrectionists” trigger a bloody, chaotic civil war.

The reviews waste a lot of time pretending that actress Kirsten Dunst’s portrayal of a war photographer is the equivalent of Marlon Brando’s portrait of a mafia don in “The Godfather.” Or the reviewers laud Garland for his masterful job of creating a narrative that avoids choosing a political side.

The reviews all lie. Dunst’s character is uninteresting and lifeless. And Garland definitely chooses a side. To use a leftist term, "Civil War" is a dog whistle for Trump haters. The intent of the movie is to inspire someone or some force to kill Donald Trump.

Spoiler alert: The movie ends with a black female soldier standing over a fictional U.S. president who refused to leave office. The female soldier shoots and kills the president.

The soldier represented Fani Willis, Letitia James, Kamala Harris, and all the Democratic “woman kings” willing to take any necessary step to stop Trump.

I sat inside the theater shocked. Shocked that this movie could be made. Shocked that it dominated the weekend box office, grossing $25 million, outdistancing America’s second-highest earner by $10 million. Shocked that alleged journalists could review the movie without acknowledging it’s a Trump derangement manifesto. Shocked that the movie hasn’t sparked intense outrage. Shocked that the script could be so stupid and disjointed.

But then I remembered what has been done to art over the last four decades. Cinema has gone the way of rap music. A good beat and the right narrative conceal a lack of talent. Good camera work and the right narrative made “The Shape of Water” the 2017 Academy Award winner.

At the time, I thought “The Shape of Water” was the dumbest movie I ever sat through from start to finish (my date wouldn’t let me leave). “Civil War” now tops my list.

Critics are treating “Civil War” like a rap dis song. Garland is Tupac Shakur and “Civil War” is the director’s version of “Hit ’Em Up,” the infamous dis track Tupac released attacking rivals Notorious B.I.G. and Puff Daddy. We know how that rap feud ended. Tupac and Biggie both died amid a hail of gunfire.

For those of you unfamiliar with 1990s gangsta rap music, here’s the chorus to "Hit 'Em Up":

Grab your Glock when you see Tupac.

Call the cops when you see Tupac.

Who shot me?

But you punks didn’t finish.

Now you’re about to feel the wrath of a menace.

I hit ’em up.



The best art depicts and predicts life. Tupac made art that called for violence.

Garland’s art calls for violence against Trump. Everything the media accuses Trump of doing on the afternoon of January 6, 2021 — when he allegedly encouraged his supporters to invade the Capitol — Garland’s film does over the course of 109 minutes.

Trump supporters, of course, are depicted as savages and racists. An early scene captures the band of good-guy journalists engaging with three stereotypical rednecks at a gas station. The rednecks have two looters tied up, bleeding and hanging from a ceiling. One of the rednecks wears a cross around his neck. He’s a Christian.

Later in the movie, another “Christian nationalist” shoots and kills two Asian journalists for the crime of being foreigners. The Christian nationalist is filling a large gravesite with dead bodies. It’s a Holocaust scene. The point is clear: The America First movement is racist and anti-Semitic.

The movie is embarrassing. If it continues to do well at the box office, it will speak to how effective academia and corporate media have been at demonizing ordinary American citizens and Donald Trump.

The fact that the movie was made, released, and not pulled from theaters speaks to how desperately the establishment wants to assassinate Trump.