Video: Dallas Stars fans accused of performing 'Nazi salutes' as goal celebration

A ticketholder at a Dallas Stars hockey game has said she called a fan misbehavior hotline on a group of men for doing what she describes as "Nazi salutes."

The Stars' home arena and the hockey team are investigating the incident that has gone viral online due to a fan video.

'It was every goal they were doing it.'

The viral video was taken by Courtney Ripley, a Stars fan who was near the four men in question when they were making the alleged hand gestures during the game.

Typically, fans at American Airlines Center make a fist pump motion while chanting the "Dallas Stars" team name repeatedly. However, Ripley told WFAA-TV that "this group of men were doing Nazi salutes instead."

"It was shocking," she said. "It was every goal they were doing it."

Ripley also said she reported the group of fans to the arena's fan misbehavior hotline and was told that the organization sent a staff member to speak with the men. However, despite allegedly providing her video and their seat numbers, Ripley said not only was she told the men could not be located but that she never saw staff approach them at all.

"Kind of disappointing on that front too, a little bit," she told WFAA.

RELATED: 'We want to be inclusive': After Christian player posts Bible verses, Patriots coach says team needs to be 'educated'

Ripley told the local outlet that the video only recently went viral, despite it being filmed during a December 21 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now, the American Airlines Center is coordinating with the Stars for an investigation.

"American Airlines Arena (AAC) has zero tolerance for any acts of hate and/or discrimination, and we aim to ensure an environment for our guests that is free from disruptive behaviors, including foul/abusive language and obscene gestures," the arena said in a statement, per ESPN.

"As such, we strongly denounce the actions that appear to be depicted in the video footage and are conducting an internal investigation."

A spokesperson for the Stars told ESPN on Thursday that the franchise is "fully aligned with the arena's statement" and is working with the team to "find out exactly what happened."

RELATED: Female ex-referee accuses NFL of sexism, sues after she was allegedly made to perform 'an utterly humiliating' act

Glenn James/NHLI/Getty Images

American Airlines Center has a plethora of prohibited behaviors they list as "disturbances," which can result in an ejection from the arena. They include standing on chairs, "mooning," interfering with the game, and lighting a fire.

Obvious infractions also include drunk and disorderly conduct, fighting, throwing objects, or violating laws.

While profanity and offensive words are also prohibited, the arena's rules do not appear to include anything about gestures unless they are part of "taunting" players, employees, referees, or performers.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!