Washington state hit with Title IX investigation over claim that schools are being required to allow males in female sports
May 02, 2025
School districts are allegedly being mandated to withhold 'gender identity' information from parents about their children.
The federal government is accusing school districts in Washington state of coercing their staff into hiding the "gender identity" of children from their parents and confusing the students.
The Title IX investigation was announced by the Department of Education after the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction was accused of imposing rules on school districts that require them to implement policies that allow males in female sports and female-only facilities.
Another allegedly mandated policy included forcing districts to refrain from notifying parents of a change in their child's "gender identity."
These alleged policies appeared to have come following a series of bizarre investigations from the office of the superintendent.
According to a district letter, the office opened an investigation after a complaint claimed that "non-cisgender" students and staff were being discriminated against because they were not asked what their pronouns are.
"The District discriminates against students and staff based on gender identity (all non-cisgender identities) by expressly prohibiting District staff from asking any student their gender pronouns."
While the district in question originally determined it had not violated anyone's rights or discriminated against its pupils, it soon faced scrutiny from one of its high school teachers.
The teacher, who claims to always ask students for their pronouns, wanted the right to refer to all students as "they/them" until learning what their preferred pronouns were. However, the staff member was told that such an act lent credibility to the idea that an agenda was being pushed on students.
The teacher was also noted as a "student group adviser" for the "the Gay Straight Alliance."
Another complaint, seemingly made by the same person, alleged that the rule about not asking for pronouns "creates a systemic barrier towards full inclusivity of LGBTQ students" and "prohibits teachers from reaching out to a protected class of students."
Despite the fact that teachers were still allowed to use the preferred pronouns of a student if the student requested it, the complainant made a series of appeals to the district.
'If true, these are clear violations of parental rights and female equality in athletics, which are protected by federal laws.'
At the end of the letter, the district determined that it would rescind the directive of not asking pronouns and would "permit staff to invite students to share their gender pronouns in optional, nonpublic formats."
In addition to forced training about "bias based on gender expression and gender identity," the district said it "will not proactively share information about any students’ gender identity without the student’s consent or a legal obligation to do so."
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a press release that the state appeared to have been using its position of authority to "coerce its districts into hiding ‘gender identity’ information from students’ parents."
She added that school districts appeared to have adopted policies that "covertly smuggle gender ideology into the classroom, confusing students and letting boys into girls’ sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms."
"If true, these are clear violations of parental rights and female equality in athletics, which are protected by federal laws that will be enforced by the Trump Administration," McMahon concluded.
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados
