Eli Manning responds to fans after getting roasted for riding NYC subway for the first time at 43: 'I could get pushed'

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning claimed that he was contractually forbidden from riding the subway while playing for the New York Giants.

Manning, now 43 years old, posted a photo of himself on X at a subway stop for the 6 train in the New York City underground in early December. He joyously included the caption, "First time riding the subway!"

Needless to say, his followers didn't share his enthusiasm.

"I forgot how rich people have it sometimes," one football fan wrote.

"Wait. Weren't you the QB for the NY Giants for like 15 years? And never rode the subway?" another fan asked.

'It was in my contract when I was playing, I wasn't allowed to ride the subway.'

After Manning had been adequately lambasted online, his brother and fellow legend Peyton Manning decided to mock him on their show, "The Manningcast."

Peyton began, "Eli, this was very shocking to me, I thought you were a man of the people?"

"You’ve lived there since 2004. First time riding the subway? Disappointed," the older brother said with feigned disgust.

"I am a man of the people!" Eli retorted. "I live in New Jersey. I'm not in the city that often. I was in the city last week. I had to get from uptown to downtown — I hopped on the subway. I'm a man of the people," he explained.

Eli then revealed he was contractually forbidden from riding the admittedly dangerous New York City subway.

"It was in my contract when I was playing, I wasn't allowed to ride the subway. I could get pushed in front of a train."

Peyton raised his eyebrows and replied, "Is that right? Is that right? Kind of like, 'No skiing, no riding the subway.'"

"No motorcycles, no subway in New York," Eli confirmed. "Gotta stay safe."

While it is nearly impossible to tell at times when the Manning brothers are being sarcastic or serious, NFL teams restricting player activities outside of football is a completely normal safety precaution.

An ESPN report from June revealed just that, citing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would lose money if he got hurt playing basketball.

The report also cited Nyheim Hines, a running back who injured himself on a jet ski and tore his left ACL and MCL in 2023.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell got concussed in an ATV accident in 2017, and the list goes on.

It would stand to reason why Manning would have such restrictions placed upon him, with the quarterback having signed three different massive contracts in his career, worth $54 million, $97.5 million, and $84 million.

After paying out more than $250 million, it makes sense that the Giants may have wanted to avoid any potentially harmful situations for their quarterback.

