Ex-Steelers player allegedly caught calling team the 'cheapest organization' — then blames AI for the comments

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens denied claims that he called the organization cheap and unwilling to build its roster.

Pickens was traded from the Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys last week and was accused by fans of lashing out at the organization on Instagram.

In a comment allegedly made on a sports page, Pickens said the Steelers were the cheapest organization in the league.

"They the cheapest organization. Ain't no stacking year after year [they're going to] let them n****s go too soon as it's time[.] Lmaoo."

The comment was reportedly made on a post by Prospect Media, with Pickens allegedly replying to his own comments with a meme that said, "you thought wrong!"

George Pickens claimed he could not have made the comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

'Stop with AI trying to make a story.'

In a subsequent temporary Instagram story, Pickens denied making the comments and claimed he was airborne and had no cellular service.

"Literally on a plane. No service. Just landed and seen straight Lies from [Pittsburgh] fans," Pickens wrote.

The wide receiver then seemingly blamed artificial intelligence for the viral comments.

"Stop with AI trying to make a story [.] I'm happy for everything the steel city did for me. Happy Mother's Day to all."

Whether the comments can be attributed to Pickens or not, his relationship with his former team certainly seemed like it had become a tumultuous one. A 2026 third-round pick and a swap of late-round picks seemed more like an offloading for the Steelers, especially considering Pickens led the team in receiving yards in 2024 (900) and was second in receptions (59.)

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin had referred to Pickens as "a pebble in my shoe" and remarked that he needed to "grow up" after drawing two personal fouls in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the team's wild card playoff game loss to the Baltimore Ravens in January, Steelers fans let Pickens hear it following comments he made immediately after the game.

At a postgame press conference, Pickens was asked if he was "optimistic going forward."

Pickens replied, "Uh, nah."

While several fans agreed with the coach and said Pickens needed to grow up and improve significantly, others insulted the player's intelligence and suggested he did not know what "optimistic" meant.

Pickens will make the bulk of his remaining contract earnings in Dallas in the final year of a four-year deal. The 24-year-old will earn $3.66 million, nearly triple what he has made the previous three years.

