It's all 'globalism': Jack Posobiec tells Glenn Beck the NFL was furious over TPUSA's Super Bowl halftime show

Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show and the Super Bowl LX halftime show was a battle of David vs. Goliath, Jack Posobiec said.

Posobiec, who has worked with Charlie Kirk's organization over the years as a contributor, said on Wednesday that there were a lot of hurdles, blocking, and gatekeeping going on as TPUSA planned the All-American Halftime Show.

'I don't think we realized the ways they can get you.'

Posobiec joined "The Glenn Beck Program" on Wednesday, where he described the Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny simply as "globalism."

It was an attempt to "compete on the global stage," Posobiec said, with the NFL expanding its audience by "dividing" the core of what the United States is built on.

The "NFL is middle America," Posobiec continued.



When it came to booking the halftime show though, Posobiec did his best to reveal the roadblocks TPUSA was up against.

"So here's what I can say ... I knew that by picking a fight with the biggest cabal in America, bigger than the Democrats ... that we were going up against Goliath," he told Beck.

Posobiec continued, "I had no idea what would happen, I don't think we realized the ways that they can get you. The ways that they can gate-keep you and block you."

While the TPUSA contributor admitted the story was not as cut and dry as having "emails from Roger Goodell" that told him "you shall not do this," he described the process as a trickle-down system with endless connections. Whether it is through restricting music usage rights, limiting song choices, or prohibiting what artists can participate in, "something would always happen," Posobiec said.

Posobiec claimed he was told by insiders that NFL brass were allegedly furious at the numbers TPUSA was able to produce on YouTube, which turned out to be record-setting.

The New York Post reported more than five million tuned in to TPUSA's halftime show live on YouTube, while the New York Times reported 6.1 million live concurrent viewers. Blaze News observed well over five million concurrents on TPUSA’s main channel alone with more watching on partner YouTube channels.

At the same time, the Post Millennial and Posobiec boasted 6.17 million viewers concurrently for TPUSA. That final digit is key as it would definitively push TPUSA's stream to second all-time in terms of concurrent viewership on a YouTube live broadcast.

According to Dexerto, this puts TPUSA behind the Indian lunar landing mission in 2023, which had a reported eight million viewers, and ahead of the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal between Brazil and Croatia, which had 6.1 million. Posobiec reported more specifically that the game had 6.15 million at its peak.

According to the NFL, Super Bowl LX set an all-time viewership record for Super Bowls on TV with 137.8 million viewers who were watching during the second quarter.

The halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers, which is the fourth-most watched ever. Kendrick Lamar's 2025 performance (133.5 million), Michael Jackson's 1993 show (133.4 million), and Usher's 2024 halftime (129.3 million) all ranked higher, per ESPN.

In the days following the Super Bowl live broadcast, the NFL garnered nearly 70 million views for the halftime show, while TPUSA had more than 21 million views on its main channel alone. This is a strong showing as the NFL has nearly two and a half times the YouTube subscriber base as TPUSA.

The NFL did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the claims made by Posobiec.

