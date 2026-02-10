Why everything sucks now: ‘It is not made for you anymore’

The Super Bowl halftime show featured Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, and according to BlazeTV host John Doyle, the spectacle Americans love couldn’t have been any further from being American.

“I’m suspecting that a lot of this was done simply because of what he represents as this kind of ethnically ambiguous, flamboyant thing that can be cast into the living rooms of America, the Anglosphere,” Doyle explains, pointing out that the changing demographics mean worse entertainment.

“What we’re seeing now is this kind of stuck culture where we’re just rehashing the same things over and over again for nostalgia, or we’re just making really bad stuff that people will still turn out to see because it’s something, right? A lot of that has to do literally with the changing demographics, not only of America but of the market itself,” he says.

“I mean, because of the internet, because of open borders, practically speaking, companies which are producing that kind of media no longer have to cater to the expectations or standards of a normal American audience,” he continues.

“They can put some s***ty thing in front of people who have never seen a movie before, and it’s going to blow their minds, and they’re going to get one-shotted by it, so to speak, and they’ll make a ton of money,” he adds.

Doyle believes that this is why the quality of entertainment has declined so much.

“CGI, all of that, all of this stuff, why everything sucks now, whether it’s music, movies, it is literally because it no longer has to appeal to the standards that you’ve come to expect as an American, wanting something a little bit better,” Doyle says.

“And I’m not saying that, you know, peak American culture, the best stuff we’ve ever done are, like, your old blockbusters. ... I’m just saying, if everything seems like it’s just kind of getting stupider and more stale, it is because it is not made for you anymore,” he continues.

“It is made for the lower common denominators, and you’re just going to kind of have to put up with it, I suppose,” he adds.

