Joe Rogan triggers woke outrage after he visits US Grand Prix garage

Joe Rogan was invited into a McLaren team garage before the 2024 United States Grand Prix race Sunday in Austin, Texas — and woke Formula 1 fans accused McLaren of supporting a "conspiracy theorist" who spreads "misinformation."

The podcasting legend and UFC commentator — who attended the event with his wife, Jessica Ditzel — appeared in one of McLaren's social media videos.

'Let's see how much misinformation he can spread in 30 seconds.'

"Welcome to the McLaren garage, Joe Rogan," the racing team wrote on Instagram.



A known car enthusiast, Rogan seemed ecstatic as he smiled ear to ear while speaking to the camera: "Hi, I'm Joe Rogan, and I'm here in Austin at the Formula 1 race in the McLaren garage. Pretty amazing."

He added, "We're very excited to be here. Super psyched for Formula 1. Let's go!"

Of course, Rogan's very existence was enough to trigger leftist race fans, who quickly jumped into the comments to criticize his appearance.

"Why on earth are you supporting a conspiracy theorist fascist supporting blowhard?" one viewer wrote.

"Wtf, might as well invite Alex Jones," another said.

Joe Rogan hugs celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Photo by Peter Fox - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Several users claimed that hosting Rogan was an endorsement of "misinformation," likely due to his frequent discussions focusing on politics and controversial topics such as the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Let's see how much misinformation he can spread in 30 seconds," a social media user wrote.



"First Trump and now this?! McLaren is a shoe-in for the misinformation championship. Unfollowed," another replied.

The latter comment presumably refers to former President Donald Trump making an appearance at Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix in May.

At the time, controversy swirled after Miami Grand Prix officials reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Trump supporter. The race fan reportedly wanted to sell tickets to his suite at the event for $250,000 and put the proceeds toward Trump's presidential campaign.

In 2023, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton sparked headlines when he criticized Florida during the Miami Grand Prix over "anti-LGBTQ measures."

"I stand by those within the community here," Hamilton said. "I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I'll have the rainbow on my helmet. It's no different to when we were in Saudi [Arabia]."

On Sunday, McLaren cars driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished one-two while Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen rounded off the podium in third.

