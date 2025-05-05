MLB legend Keith Hernandez refuses not to use the term 'drag bunt': 'I know you're not supposed to say it'

Two-time World Series winner Keith Hernandez raised eyebrows by alleging it is politically incorrect to use the term "drag bunt" during a broadcast.

The New York Mets broadcaster and former player was commenting on a game between the Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the second game of a doubleheader, which the Cardinals won 5-4.

Following a bunt play by Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II, Hernandez surprised fans by saying the term "drag bunt" is not supposed to be used.

"And this is a perfect bunt. This is shades of Bud Harrelson, who was a terrific," Hernandez said on the broadcast. "I know you're not supposed to say it, but it's — they call it a different term. But in our day, it was a 'drag bunt.' And nothing you can do. You did everything right. It was a perfect."

According to the Baseball Almanac, a "drag bunt" got its name from the appearance that the batter is "dragging" the ball as he sprints to first base. In this scenario, the batter is bunting for a base hit as opposed to a sacrifice bunt, and it is typically performed by left-handed hitters.

Keith Hernandez with Jerry Seinfeld at Shea Stadium on May 22, 2005. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Hernandez's comments confused fans, most of whom could not imagine any viewer had taken offense to his remarks.

"Who is watching a baseball game today and thinks 'drag bunt' is offensive? I seriously don't understand. This wouldn't even be a story if he didn't reference some fake cancel culture," one viewer wrote.

Another viewer replied, "It's never anyone actually watching, it's keyboard warriors the next day."

It is unclear whether or not Major League Baseball has issued a directive to announcers to stop using the term, but Hernandez has not since made public remarks regarding the usage.

There did not appear to be any mention of a changing of the term on the MLB website or affiliates, and there has not been any semblance of outrage online connecting the baseball term to drag performers, who are typically homosexual men performing as caricatures of women.

Hernandez has broadcasted for the Mets since 1999 and has worked for both the MSG network and subsequently SNY since 2006.

