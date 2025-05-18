LA Chargers rep shuts down CNN after outlet asks if animated promos are going 'too far': It's okay to 'make a joke'

The Los Angeles Chargers' director of social media defended the team's right to make humorous content after other teams removed posts that were determined to be "insensitive."

The controversy started when the Indianapolis Colts took part in what now seems like a tradition for NFL teams to release lighthearted videos to announce their upcoming schedules. The Colts apparently went too far, however, when they turned Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill into a cartoon dolphin and mocked his 2024 run-in with Miami-Dade Police.

'Luckily we work at a place that values social [media] and the ability to make a joke.'

The perceived backlash — which apparently no one could pinpoint — was enough that the Colts took down their video and issued an apology.

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek," the team said in a statement.

The retraction included an apology to Microsoft due to the Colts' video animation style mimicking Microsoft's game Minecraft.

In fact, the video seemed strikingly similar to that of the Chargers, who actually acquired permission from Microsoft to use their intellectual property in their schedule release video.

Given the similarity and the subsequent apology, CNN asked the head of the Chargers' social media about the content of their video and the reaction the Colts had received, wondering, "How far is too far?"

Allie Raymond (left) and Megan Julian (right) of the Chargers' social media team. Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dolphins reporter Joe Schad said the Chargers' social media head defended making a joke and putting out witty content.

"Luckily we work at a place that values social [media] and the ability to make a joke," said Megan Julian, director of digital and social media for the Chargers.

"Not everything has to be serious all the time," she added.

It did not take long for fans to react positively to the refreshing take from Julian, which was seemingly the inverse of how the Colts organization handled the situation.

"We desperately need that mind set for the social media team with the Dolphins," one fan replied.

"Make America joke again!" another fan chimed in.

A photojournalist for a Fox outlet added, "A lot of NFL organizations could learn from this."

The Chargers' social media team produces content at Chargers HQ on Friday, May 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"If you're going to go for the joke, and take a page from the Chargers' social media, just go for it," sports reporter Alejandro Avila told Blaze News.

He added, "I have no idea why the Colts would take that down," as it did not seem to offend anyone.

Not even Hill, the apparent victim in the ordeal, took offense to the video.

"He laughed about it and didn't think they needed to take it down on his account," Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated.

The agent noted that his client was also willing to accept the Colts organization's apology, even though it was not necessary.

