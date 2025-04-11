LeBron James is now a Barbie — Mattel launches LeBron doll covered in branded merch, labeling the NBA player an 'icon'

NBA star LeBron James was announced as a "Kenbassador" for Mattel Inc. as part of a campaign to honor men who inspire and create a "better world for all."

James is the first male to be tapped for the honor, which included nine female athlete Barbies in 2024, including tennis star Venus Williams.

While James' new likeness is a branded and partnered affair, fans will likely be shocked at how straight forward the doll's messaging is, albeit a male athlete embodying a doll for little girls.

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what's possible through hard work and dedication," James said, per Mattel. "Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That's why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James 'Kenbassadors' doll is such an honor. It's an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

The Associated Press showed a video of James seeing the doll for the first time, during which he joked the doll had legs that "look a little skinny."

"Little fraily little fellow," James laughed.

'A new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model.'

The 40-year-old's doll wears several of his sponsored and branded items, such as Nike Terminator high-top sneakers, Beats headphones, and a "We Are Family" T-shirt from his LeBron James Family Foundation, a partner in the deal.

When announcing the doll, Mattel's Senior Vice President Krista Berger simply referred to the Ken doll as "Barbie's longtime best friend and supporter," which is strange given the doll's history as Barbie's boyfriend.

"A new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential."

Berger added that she was excited to bring the doll to fans, in what is likely meant to be a collector's item and not a toy given it's short, five-day release window. The doll goes on sale Monday, April 14, for $75, and the first 5,000 sales will have Mattel donate a copy of James' book to a children's foundation.

Other celebrity Barbie dolls in recent years have included Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue, and Helen Mirren.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!