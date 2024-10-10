'Textbook trash': Wives of Miami Dolphins players come out in support of Trump, bash Kamala

The wives of two Miami Dolphins players have vocalized their support for former President Donald Trump on social media pages.

Annah Tagovailoa, wife of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, shared a post from conservative commentator Benny Johnson about Trump housing linemen at Trump National Doral Miami as a hurricane looms. No, not offensive linemen for football, but rather linemen who work on electrical lines.

In the video, originally posted by Trump's son Eric, electrical workers are seen getting organized for their stay at the luxury resort.

"Honored to have 275 incredible linemen from FPL at [Trump Doral] as they get ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Milton!" Eric Trump wrote. "You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms - they are the best in Florida! Be safe!"



According to ML Football, Mrs. Tagovailoa also shared the message "My President" about Trump the same week.

The same outlet reported that Devon Mostert, the wife of running back Raheem Mostert, also posted in support of Trump but also had harsh words for sitting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mrs. Mostert posted a video that featured Harris calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis selfish and "utterly irresponsible" for not taking her call regarding Hurricane Milton.

The post said that DeSantis later responded to the claim by saying she has never offered him assistance while in office.

'She's garbage. Textbook trash.'

"She has no role in this," DeSantis reportedly said.

The Dolphin's wife added her own caption, calling the vice president "garbage."

"She's garbage. Textbook trash. No one has time, Kamala- especially not for her to say some bulls*** like, 'we can be unburdened, by what has been.'"



Mostert's wife later reportedly posted in support of Trump also.

Mostert has been sharing support for hurricane victims, posting charitable organizations that ask for $100 contributions in exchange for raffle tickets to win concert tickets at the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa has been rumored to be a Trump supporter in recent months, and it was theorized that he was to attend a Trump rally. However, controversy swirled over an allegedly altered photo that appeared to show the quarterback's name on front-row seat at the rally, showing the seat was reserved for him.

The star QB is currently out with his third concussion at the pro level, with recent reports stating that he is eyeing yet another return.

