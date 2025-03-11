MVP Mo Vaughn admits to using human growth hormones nearly 20 years after accusations in infamous MLB Mitchell Report

Former MLB player Mo Vaughn has revealed he used human growth hormones to extend his career in the early 2000s due to a knee injury.

Vaughn was named in the infamous Mitchell Report from 2007, an investigation led by former United States Senator George J. Mitchell (D-Maine) into the use of anabolic steroids and HGH in Major League Baseball. The report named several high-profile players like Barry Bonds, Andy Pettitte, and Jason Giambi.

The former slugger did not consent to an interview at the time of the report but admitted nearly 20 years after the fact that he indeed used the drugs in attempt to recover from injury but does not believe it puts a stain on his career.

Vaughn played with the Boston Red Sox from 1991 to 1998 and won American League MVP honors in 1995. Vaughn then played for the Anaheim Angels before an injury sidelined him in 2001. When he moved on to the New York Mets that year, it was at that point that Vaughn said he was seeking treatments (in any form) for his deteriorating knee.

"I was trying to do everything I could," Vaughn said in an interview with the Athletic. "I knew I had a bad, degenerative knee. I was shooting HGH in my knee. Whatever I could do to help the process."

Vaughn was allegedly referred to Mets clubhouse employee Kirk Radomski by outfielder Glenallen Hill, the Mitchell Report claimed. However, the report specified that it was Vaughn's ankle that he needed help with.

Radomski allegedly told Vaughn that "human growth hormone would help his ankle heal faster."

Radomski further alleged that he did not sell Vaughn steroids because the player was "afraid of the big needles."

Vaughn addressed this in his interview with the Athletic and told the outlet that he was okay with HGH injections because they used smaller needles.

'That had nothing to do with where my pain was coming from.'

Evidence of Vaughn's payment for the drugs was provided by way of three checks: two checks for $3,200 each and one check for $2,200.

Radomski said he did not know why Vaughn purchased the HGH twice within an 18-day period but speculated that he either preferred to leave the drugs behind when he traveled or that he had let the first dose spoil.

His inclusion in the report was not the source of his frustration, though. Rather, Vaughn reportedly said that he had been upset for years because he believed he would have accomplished more if not for his injuries.

“[The report] had nothing to do with where my pain was coming from," Vaughn explained.

The 57-year-old was a three-time All-Star and finished his career with 328 home runs.

