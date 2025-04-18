The most foulmouthed MLB fan base revealed after analysts review over 1 million fan comments

An analysis of fan comments that featured curse words has revealed which team has fans who are most likely to swear.

A sample of comments was taken from the subreddits (dedicated pages on the social website Reddit) for each of the MLB's 30 teams, where readers can often find the most dedicated fans who want to discuss team struggles and operations.

Outlet VegasInsider took in over 1.2 million comments from the fan bases, and with a minimum 15,000 comments per team, calculated how many of those posts contained swear words. Each fandom was assigned a value based on the percentage of the comments on the fan pages that contained swear words.

The analysis, which concluded in April 2025, found the Oakland Athletics to be the most foulmouthed fan base with 6.51% of their comments including swear words. This equates to over 1,300 comments out of 20,000+ total remarks that contained cursing.

However, the devil may be in the detail of these stats. The Athletics have been planning to move their team out of Oakland and to Las Vegas since 2023, and in the interim, have played their home games in West Sacramento.

This has led to chants in support of opposing teams, planned instances of dead silence, and heckles of "sell the team!"

The reality is that before the team announced its move, the Oakland Coliseum where the Athletics played was known as one of the worst stadiums to play in, coupled with poor fan turnout. From 2022 through 2024, the Athletics had the lowest average attendance in the league and were near or at the bottom since 2006.

This may leave Cleveland Guardians (née Indians) fans as the true, most foulmouthed fan base. They came in second with a noted 6.06% swear-word rate.

Cleveland was followed by fans from the Miami Marlins with a rate of 5.91% curse word-laden remarks.

The typically loud New York Yankees fans were ranked as 20th most foulmouthed team.

The Cincinnati Reds were by far the most docile fans, with a rate of 2.86% comments that featured curse words, the only team to place below the 3% marker.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Philadelphia Phillies were second most friendly in their remarks at 3%. It seems they may save all their heckling for real-life scenarios.

With a stereotype of being friendly Canadians, Toronto Blue Jays fans placed 24th on the list at 3.34%, while the typically loud New York Yankees fans were ranked as the 20th most foulmouthed team with 3.68%. New York Mets fans swore less than the Yankees fans by half of a percentage, 3.28%.

In the end, only two words represented the most popular swear word for any given team: "s**t" and "f**k."

While there was no rhyme or reason for this, Athletics fans happened to choose the latter.

In total, 50,034 swear words were revealed in 1,206,364 online comments.

