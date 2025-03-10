Purdue player accuses Illinois fans of hurling 'racist comments' at his family during game

Trey Kaufman-Renn, the star forward on the Purdue University men's basketball team, claimed that some fans of the University of Illinois hurled "racist comments" and other profanity at members of his family during the game Friday night.

Kaufman-Renn made the allegations following the Illini's 88-80 home victory over the Boilermakers. He said the comments were so severe, he would be willing to "fight" over them.

"I was informed after the game, by my mom and my girlfriend, that there were some racist comments being made toward my brother, as well as my family being cussed out, stuff like that," he said.

Kaufman-Renn, who scored 29 points in the loss, further indicated that the comments came from members of the Orange Krush, the Illinois student section. Kaufman-Renn's family was seated directly behind Purdue's bench in a section surrounded by the Orange Krush.

"In no way is that saying anything about all of Illinois' fans, but unfortunately the students that participated in that," Kaufman-Renn continued. "I just hope the security, especially at Illinois, can be better."

'We have been in touch with Purdue to apologize and express our disappointment.'

Purdue initially declined to comment on Kaufman-Renn's allegations. However, a spokesman for Purdue later said the team does not plan to file a formal complaint with the Big Ten Conference.

Nevertheless, the University of Illinois has already issued an apology, even though the alleged comments still remain under investigation.

"Late in tonight’s game, Illinois staff was made aware of allegations of inappropriate comments made by members of the Orange Krush toward Purdue players, coaches, and fans," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"We received additional details after the game’s conclusion. We take such allegations seriously, and we will continue gathering information to determine appropriate action. In the meantime, we have been in touch with Purdue to apologize and express our disappointment."

Both the Illini and Boilermakers enjoy a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament, which starts Wednesday. They are also basically locks for the NCAA tournament later this month. CBS Sports currently projects that Purdue — which notched big wins over Alabama, Maryland, and Michigan — will be a 4-seed. Illinois is projected to be a 7-seed.

