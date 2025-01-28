Retired UFC fighters star in Global Fight League inaugural draft that had an average age of 38 for 1st-round picks

The Global Fight League hosted its inaugural fighter draft that hopes to bring a new revenue sharing model for fighters, along with health insurance and a retirement fund.

For months, the GFL has touted a new way to do business in mixed martial arts, boasting a "50% event-specific revenue share model that ensures athletes benefit from the league's success."

"This revolutionary structure prioritizes fighters' financial security and professional well-being," a GFL press release said in December, according to Sherdog.

The January 24 draft saw former UFC champions, fighters in their mid-40s, and others who haven't fought in years take center stage in what is intended to be a similar format to the defunct International Fight League.

Six teams drafted 20 fighters each, with two fighters representing each of the 10 new weight classes that range from 110 pounds to 265 pounds.

The draft had four rounds, but the format was abandoned after that according to Yahoo Sports, with full team rosters subsequently revealed. The outlet also reported that the draft process and order was never explained.

The six teams are based in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Dubai, London, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. While New York did not have a manager named, the five other teams all had former UFC fighters as managers.



From a pool of more than 400 athletes, the first-round picks were all former UFC fighters as well:

1. Tyron Woodley (Dubai)

2. Gegard Mousasi (London)

3. Sage Northcutt (Los Angeles)

4. Junior dos Santos (Miami)

5. Kevin Lee (New York)

6. Fabricio Werdum (Sao Paulo)

Paige Vanzant in Bare Knuckle Fighter Championships in 2021. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

While all these fighters are household names for MMA fans, they are all well past their prime.

First overall pick Woodley is now 40 and hasn't fought in MMA since 2021. His last ventures were in boxing against Jake Paul also in 2021; he lost both fights.

The average age of the first-round picks was 38, a number saved by 28-year-old Sage Northcutt and 32-year-old Kevin Lee. In fact, the entirety of the draft also saw an average athlete age of 38 for the male fighters. For women, those drafted averaged 27 years old.

Some of the more bizarre team additions certainly cast doubt upon the likelihood that these promotions will actually happen.

For example, 45-year old Frank Mir, a former UFC heavyweight champion, hasn't fought in MMA since 2019.

Neither has 45-year-old UFC legend Urijah Faber.

Chad Mendes last fought in MMA in 2018; a loss in the UFC.

MMA audiences would also be shocked if fan favorite Mauricio "Shogun" Rua fought at 43 years old.

For the women's side, picks like Jessica Aguilar and Leslie Smith, both 42, are peculiar, as both were seemingly retired.

When factoring in the inclusion of former UFC fighter, bare-knuckle boxer, regular boxer, Power Slap competitor, and porn star Paige VanZant, things tend to appear less serious.

More competition in the MMA space is certainly welcomed, but this isn't exactly the first fight league with grandiose promises, like a "structured retirement fund," to pop up.

Financial backing isn't exactly clear, and if viewers don't line up, GFL's lifespan could be far shorter than the IFL's two-and-a-half year run, even if it is promoted by network DAZN.

The promotion is set to launch in April with fighters earning four points for a finish, three for a decision win, and two for a draw. Those who lose by decision will get one point but none if they are finished. All points will contribute to a team's total score.

