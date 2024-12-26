'Why don't you run?' Trump asks Wayne Gretzky to run for 'governor' of Canada, the '51st state'

President-elect Donald Trump wants Wayne Gretzky to be in charge of Canada.

After Trump's recent election victory, many of his lesser-known endorsements were revealed as celebrities flooded Mar-a-Lago in Florida. This included "the Great One," who attended a post-election party at the resort.

Since then, Trump has continuously stated he would like Canada to become the 51st state.

On Christmas day, the Republican said he had recently spoken to Gretzky, and asked him if he would run for leadership in Canada.

"I said, 'Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Gretzky, however, "had no interest," Trump revealed. "I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!"

'Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.'

Trump's Canadian-state narrative stemmed from demands that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gain control of the U.S.-Canada border in order to stop the flow of illegal immigration and drugs, under the threat of tariffs.

On December 10, Trump said he had dinner with "Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada" to speak in depth about trade.

Two days later, Trump again referred to Trudeau as "governor" after Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned.

Trump's push for annexing Canada continued on December 18, when he asked why the United States has been subsidizing the Great White North for more than $100 million per year.

"Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State," Trump claimed. "They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!"

After his mention of Gretzky on Christmas, Trump again told "Governor Justin Trudeau" that taxes are "far too high" in Canada.

Trump added, "but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World."

Gretzky doesn't say much on his social media, but his actions spoke louder than words when he was spotted wearing a white "Make America Great Again" hat with gold letters at Trump's victory party.

Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, also posted a family photo from the Trump resort. The photo included her parents, brother Trevor, and her husband, professional golfer Dustin Johnson.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

