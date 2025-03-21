Peacock announces WNBA sitcom created by female-centric production company: 'Ceilings are being shattered'

NBCUniversal announced a new sitcom focused on the WNBA with hopes to push a future where women "win big" and continue to break barriers.

The new half-hour comedy will follow a WNBA rookie, just a year after Caitlin Clark completed her monumental first season in the league.

While "The W" has yet to be filmed, the story surrounds a new player and her inexperienced agent, a plot that mirrors the life of former WNBA player and producer Chiney Ogwumike, rather than Clark.

Ogwumike is a WNBA All-Star who played in the league from 2014-2023 and is noted for having hired a 24-year-old agent, Allison Galer, upon entering the league.

The story was further described rather generically, focusing on what was described by Deadline as the ups and downs of women's professional basketball and the "glamour and grind" of women's sports.

'We are in an era where barriers are being broken.'

Ogwumike and Galer will serve as two of a whopping seven executive producers through Ogwumike's production company, Victorious. The former basketball player described her company's mission as wanting to "build a future where women in sports can win big."

The Texas-born athlete then pointed to the idea that women are still breaking barriers, which her project would further help facilitate.

"One of the most invaluable lessons that I have learned as a professional athlete, broadcaster, and ambassador is that we no longer have to wait for opportunities, we can create them. We are in an era where barriers are being broken, ceilings are being shattered and the world is finally taking notice. And with our groundbreaking first project, we will bring the main topic to the mainstream. In that spirit, Victorious is a purpose-driven platform that will forge new pathways for us to celebrate our own wins."

Chiney Ogwumike was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2014. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Galer described the new company as a way to create "meaningful opportunities that show women in sports winning at the highest levels."

The sports agent continued to describe the new endeavor in a way that is typically coupled with political activism, claiming that women's sports have an "exceptional ability to capture hearts and minds."

Galer added, "Victorious will be the go-to vehicle for women’s sports stories to reach and captivate global audiences."

While the new show is the first project for Victorious, Ogwumike and Galer previously produced a documentary for ESPN Films that followed the 2020 WNBA season during the COVID lockdowns.

Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive were announced as the writers for "The W." The pair are most known for their Netflix show focused on female wrestlers in the 1980s; "GLOW" ran for three seasons between 2017 and 2019.

