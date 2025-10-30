By Blaze Media  |  Quarterly Magazine

Late Antiquity Summer
Late Antiquity Summer

As the clamor of tourist season fades, the Eastern Mediterranean reveals to a quiet American the secrets at the center of the world.


The stately ruin remains our grandest mirror of mortality. Robbie Staebler

Satellite dishes subtly take their place among the tiled slopes of ancient rooftops. Robbie Staebler

An Italian altarpiece shines in shadow. Robbie Staebler

Arch and column, backbone of the West. Robbie Staebler

Generations keep watch over tomorrow. Robbie Staebler

The quintessential Italy demands at least one day by boat. Robbie Staebler

Reaching out between continents. Robbie Staebler

By row, by sail, or by motor, the flotilla is forever. Robbie Staebler

Odysseys remain for each to discover. Robbie Staebler

True peace and freedom? Swimming without sharks.Robbie Staebler

These coastlines hug back. Robbie Staebler

