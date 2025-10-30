Late Antiquity Summer

The stately ruin remains our grandest mirror of mortality. Robbie Staebler
Satellite dishes subtly take their place among the tiled slopes of ancient rooftops. Robbie Staebler
An Italian altarpiece shines in shadow. Robbie Staebler
Arch and column, backbone of the West. Robbie Staebler
Generations keep watch over tomorrow. Robbie Staebler
The quintessential Italy demands at least one day by boat. Robbie Staebler
Reaching out between continents. Robbie Staebler
By row, by sail, or by motor, the flotilla is forever. Robbie Staebler
Odysseys remain for each to discover. Robbie Staebler
True peace and freedom? Swimming without sharks.Robbie Staebler
These coastlines hug back. Robbie Staebler