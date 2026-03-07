Wiley Amico
On Michaelmas (with a phrase from Rilke)
Landscape unsheathed
from summer’s haze:
a place both known
and unknown
as late September’s
slow flame flares.
Spectral yellows
and the first red flush
sparking across
the maples. I walk
to watch
of the changes—
what moves
from the outside in.
Lord, it is time
to succumb
to the new season,
to imagine it speaks
in the space where I
spoke before—
the voice grown ragged,
thinned into a syllable.
I walk and I notice
the dark and disjointed
alleyways
in this sinking canal town
lit by leaf-patterns
sparked against
gray drizzle. Lord,
it is time: summer
was too long,
and the new season
disorients me
into a new frequency.
I walk and watch
as winter’s bare altar
is prepared.
View from a Backroad in Upstate New York
On a steep, green hill
all the tombstones are falling
away from their names.
Keepsake
The friend who betrayed
me, I hold no malice
toward him, remembering when
we drove the backroads
of Western Massachusetts,
and wild turkeys, barely lit by what red
remained of a sunset, crossed the road
and we stopped to let them pass.
We stopped talking, after hours
of talk, and watched those ghosts,
those turkey-shaped shadows,
slowly cross a narrow road
into woods where it was already night.
Matins
From a darkness most
palpable before first light,
in the tall pine by
my bedroom window, a bird
chants a line as clear as glass.
First Sunday of Advent
Inexplicably, the scent of jasmine
threads the night air. Cold air.
Closer now to winter than the depths of fall.
Nothing’s in bloom but a dumpster
overflowing, and a few chimneys—
it must be the woodsmoke that thins
into imagined jasmine. Walking home,
streetlights dim, I see as far as I can think.
And here the season begins, in the dark,
waiting for the Word to emerge
like the amber glow
in a window at the end of the road.
Northern Tracks
Ferns flash dark,
chafe train windows
relieved by graffiti:
faded white runes
scrawled on
an underpass slant.
Barbed-wire fence
wrapped around
cracked concrete,
crabgrass, green
plastic bags
ballooning light.
A sign reads
SPECIAL METALS
as we coast into
a ghost town—
half a ghost,
at least, lingering.
Every window
in every building
broken—one
with a branch
lanced into it.
Tree and house
fused, as if
attached
to the same
decaying root
system. A freight
train passes
in the opposite
direction, loaded
with fertilizer:
green and white
sacks stacked and
blurred into blue
that looks
like memory,
a memory
barely there,
washed out—
still enough
to sting. How
sight stings when
things scroll
at this speed;
particulars
particlized.
Yellow sweep
of brown,
of black,
of summer
that hasn’t
released into
fall. First
day of fall,
today—
muggy and
bright. But
the air’s
hollow edge
foreshadows
October. Now
the car’s
flanked by
factories
in pieces
weeds and
abandoned
mattresses
cinch together.
It’s true: Nothing’s
uninhabited.
Nothing goes un-
reclaimed. Red
leaves radiate
in dense brush
bordering woods.
Red sticks
to my peripheral
vision, stains it,
while highway
streaks horizon:
red striations
thread the glare.
Slow, close
to a station.
Algae skirts
a brick wall’s
bent reflection
where pond
meets mud,
knotted brush,
roots buckled
aboveground.
The view opens—
opening completely
to the Connecticut
River; the surface
wrinkling what’s
left of the day.
Joseph Massey is a writer and poet who lives in upstate New York. His work has appeared in many journals and magazines, including the Nation, Frontier, and American Poets: The Journal of the Academy of American Poets. He is the author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F3VV3HKK">"America Is the Poem."</a>
Joseph Massey
