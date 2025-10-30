More Americans than ever are realizing that our normal, daily lives are making us sick. Despite the country having some of the strongest systems in the world, the food, medicine, screens, and lifestyle in general are a numbing force for Americans. Obesity has reached unprecedented levels, with some states seeing as much as 40 percent of the population affected. Other chronic conditions affect large portions of Americans, and after the pandemic, it seems everyone knows someone complaining about “brainfog.” People are fed up and searching for alternative habits, hoping that things can change—that life can be better. And it can.

Every snake oil salesman or health influencer seems to have a special concoction to “optimize” your health, but in reality, building healthier habits doesn’t need to be so radical. A few simple changes will likely deliver great results. Focus on what you enjoy and let go of the rest. That said, here are some easy habits and practices you can adopt, as many others have, in the pursuit of a clearer mind, a healthier body, and a more vibrant, flourishing life.

The Ultimate Supplement

If people know anything about creatine, it’s that athletes take it as a supplement for muscle growth and recovery. While this benefit is very real, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that most people consume by eating red meat and seafood, although the liver, pancreas, and kidneys also produce small amounts of phosphocreatine, which is used for energy. When taken as an oral supplement, creatine helps muscles recover more quickly and allows for more work during athletic training.

Studies have also shown that creatine can aid in injury prevention, support bone health, and even slow skin aging when applied topically. Interestingly, according to the Mayo Clinic, it has been demonstrated that creatine can also enhance cognitive performance, especially in older adults. So, whether you’re trying to break through a weight lifting plateau or seeking to optimize both your mind and body, creatine is a reliable way to jumpstart your progress. This truly is the ultimate supplement. Everyone should consider taking creatine!

Take a Dip, Sweat It Out

Many people who frequent the gym enjoy cold plunges and sitting in the sauna as part of their recovery routine. While ice baths have a long history dating back to ancient times, especially in Scandinavia, their popularity surged after the pandemic. Although studies are limited, there is evidence to suggest that one to two minutes in 50-degree water can improve cardiovascular health, sharpen the mind, and reduce inflammation.

Saunas are also praised for their physical and mental benefits, like better sleep and stress relief. Typically, saunas are 150–190 degrees, and people usually spend between 10 and 20 minutes inside. However effective this may be, the sauna isa great way to detox from the outside world and reflect at the end of the day. Russian Banya hats, which help prevent the head from overheating, are optional but highly recommended by some sauna enthusiasts.

Embrace the Ruck

Now for a personal favorite. Rucking, or walking with a weighted vest or backpack, offers a wide range of health benefits. Inspired by military conditioning exercises, this activity is simple to start—just grab a backpack and load it with books. Rucking helps with weight loss, boosts cardiovascular health, builds strength, and reduces stress, making it suitable for everyone. It also enhances mental and physical endurance by encouraging you to push your limits outdoors.

A perfect excuse to spend time with friends, rucking is accessible to people of all fitness levels: you can add or remove weight as needed. Once you’re hooked, you can invest in high-quality vests and backpacks from brands like GoRuck to keep challenging yourself. The activity has surged in popularity, supported by a lively community that hosts challenges, group outings, races, and more.