The General Store

America is a place of innovators. When we run into a problem and don’t see a solution, they make one with a little bit of grit and a whole lot of willpower. At Frontier, we like to highlight some of those top-tier companies that, against all odds, built their idea, their dream out of thin air for the rest of the world to enjoy. From artisanal jewelry to travel bags American ingenuity is endless. While you’re here, check out some great Texas companies like Chisos and Bison Coolers as well. In a world where offshoring is still fashionable, these companies and more understand the value of American craftsmanship—by Americans, for Americans.

1. A hot solution

Burnout Mugs

Have you ever burned your mouth on hot coffee, only to end up drinking a lukewarm drink hours later? Burnout Mugs created an ingenious solution. Developed by rocket scientists looking for relief from their scalding coffee woes, Burnout Mugs use a special material to bring drinks down to a drinkable temperature rapidly—and keep them there for hours. Tested and approved by Frontier staff, the Burnout Tumbler mug offers a durable, convenient solution to an enduring, universal problem. Price: $79.99

2. The ultimate starter pack

Mad Viking Beard Co.

What started with Jason Sealand and a handful of his friends sitting around a campfire arguing over who could grow the best beard has gradually grown into a much bigger project: Mad Viking Beard Co. In what has since turned into an obsession with creating an excellent line of products for even more excellent facial hair, Mad Viking has everything you’ll need to start or maintain your beard. The Mad Viking Wolf Pack will furnish you with all of the necessities: beard oil, beard butter, biotin beard wash, and biotin beard conditioner. Explore the company’s offerings and join the Horde. Price: $68.00

3. Chill, anywhere

Bison Coolers

Established in 2011, Bison Coolers promises a premium product that’s ready to go with you, wherever your path takes you. The Fort Worth, Texas, company proudly produces a variety of coolers, mugs, backpacks, and other products for outdoor enthusiasts. The Bison Switchback Backpack Cooler is hailed as the “ultimate adventure-ready cooling combo” since it comes with the “B-ice-n Ice Block” to keep everything extra cold. Take it on the trail, to the lake, or basically anywhere else since it’s built to last and ready for whatever you throw at it. Price: $229.99

4. Practical comfort

Allegiant Holsters

Known for its precise, American-made craftsmanship, Allegiant Holsters are built to handle whatever life throws at you. Whether on the range, on the job, or carrying through the day's work, Allegiant Holsters delivers reliable, purpose-built equipment that's built to last. With inside-the-waistband and outside-the-waistband options, Allegiant Holsters has something for anyone who wants to carry. Their Jade Struck collection combines top-of-the-line craftsmanship and, as they say, Jade’s clear vision for women who carry. Price: $119.99

5. Handcrafted bags

Go Forth Goods

Founded by Nathan Martin in 2014, Go Forth Goods was born out of his frustration with the lack of durable, American-made travel bags after one of his cheap bags broke before a trip. With a focus on craftsmanship and quality, the company invites its customers to visit its Marietta, Georgia, workshop, where their bags are produced in small batches to ensure top quality. Their Gunnar Duffel Bag is an excellent example of their comfortable and versatile designs. Plus, they donate 10 percent of their profits to non-profit organizations they believe in. Price: $475.00

6. Seamless versatility

Red Oxx

Red Oxx started as a manufacturing company but never lost its roots in Billings, Montana. The veteran-owned company builds all its backpacks, rucksacks, duffel bags, and more in Big Sky country and proudly backs them up with its “No Bull Lifetime Guarantee.” The Sky Train Convertible Backpack is but one of their high-quality, built-to-last bags, designed to transition from train to plane and back again. Choose from 13 different colors and get your own versatile carry-on. Price: $400.00

7. Inspired by the land

Chisos

With a tagline like “Obsessed with craftsmanship. Unmatched comfort,” you know you’re in for something special. Chisos, named after the West Texas mountain range not too far from their Austin, Texas, headquarters, is a small business that still believes in hard work, the pride of craftsmanship, and a love of state and country. The Chisos No. 2 in brushed brown has a unique square toe and stitching that hearkens back to the petroglyphs in Big Bend National Park. Plus, they say a portion of the funds used for the purchase goes toward land conservation. Price: $595.00

8. Jewelry for a lifetime

Melissa Joy Manning

Now one for the ladies. Melissa Joy Manning focuses on ethically-sourced and crafted jewelry that “makes a positive impact on our world.” With an Instagram following of well over 100,000, this company is serious about delivering “heirloom-quality” products. Plus, all of their jewelry is handcrafted, skipping the easy way out with machines and giving skilled American artisans the work they deserve. Find Melissa Joy Manning online and on most social media platforms to see a vast showcase of their premium work. Price: $450.00