Is JD Vance the most impressive politician in America?

Well, I ask, is he?

Just a few months ago, speculation ran rampant that Donald Trump might have to drop Vance as his VP pick. Yet, Trump—a man renowned for his loyalty to those he believes in—stood firm, and it’s proving to be a shrewd decision.



Vance’s resurgence isn’t happening on traditional political stages or major cable networks. Instead, he’s reemerged as a compelling figure on the podcast circuit, trading banter with Tim Dillon, Theo Von, and (most recently) Joe Rogan. This relaxed, long-form format has been ideal for Vance to showcase his intelligence, wit, and relatability to millions who rarely tune into cable news.

Pain and poverty

This transformation should prompt us to revisit "Hillbilly Elegy," Vance’s gripping memoir of his battle against generational poverty and familial chaos.

I love this book. Absolutely love it. It’s a heartfelt tale of his turbulent upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, amidst his mother’s drug abuse and the instability that came with it.

As a child, Vance’s life was marked by chaos and despair. As his mother’s addiction to painkillers spiraled, Vance found himself weathering her erratic outbursts and devastating relapses. He was caught in the crossfire of domestic violence and shuffled between unstable homes.

Through it all, there was one stable presence in his life: “Mamaw."

Tough as nails and unapologetically blunt, Vance's grandmother became the anchor he desperately needed. She wasn’t just a caretaker—she was his defender, shielding him from his mother’s bad behavior and instilling in him a sense of self-worth and resilience. This was something Vance discussed in great detail with Von, another man who was raised in a rather chaotic environment.

True grit

Despite the turmoil, Vance fought his way to the Marines, Ohio State University, and eventually Yale Law School.

His journey from literal rags to well-earned riches is a lesson every American, regardless of their political beliefs, should appreciate. In a time when victimhood culture glorifies self-pity and weakness, America’s future Vice President—and maybe even future President—is the perfect antidote.

Vance’s story isn’t just one of success; it’s a testament to personal responsibility and grit. He doesn’t sugarcoat the harsh realities of his upbringing or American life.

And he isn’t seeking sympathy. Instead, he stands by the belief that adversity isn’t a life sentence—it’s the fuel for genuine greatness.

Breaking snooze

It's no surprise that the rise of a white man to a position of power has been met with fierce resistance on the left. The mainstream media is desperate to paint Vance as an unhinged, misogynistic nutjob intent on turning America into something out of "The Handmaid’s Tale."

But who, other than the most deluded, is actually listening to what they are saying?

Articles that might have caught some buzz a few years ago have lost their sting. No one cares what Mother Jones has to say. Nobody’s losing sleep over what some blue-haired Gen Z hysteric at Salon or HuffPost churns out.

Fewer still care what the New York Times has to say. This is the first post-MSM election, the first independent media election, where figures like Vance gain credibility through long-form, unfiltered conversations on podcasts.

Tapper-ed out

But Vance can chew gum and walk at the same time. He knows the mainstream media still holds some sway, despite what almost a decade of Trump derangement has done to their credibility.

Recently, Vance went head-to-head with CNN’s Jake Tapper in an engrossing, entertaining showdown. To put it bluntly, Vance wiped the floor with his adversary. It was like watching a grandmaster toy with a novice. Vance played the role of Magnus Carlsen, while Tapper assumed the role of Mr. Bean. Expertly, I might add.

With cool confidence, Vance dismantled every trap, flipping each loaded question into a chance to hammer home his points. He stayed composed and unrattled, while Tapper grew visibly frustrated. It wasn’t just an interview—it was a takedown.

Yes, Tapper is an exemplary MSM stooge, and his motives are transparent. But let’s be clear, he’s no dummy. In that interview, however, Vance made him look like one.

Real talk

Of course, any discussion about independent media and the decline of the MSM would be incomplete without mentioning Joe Rogan. Trump recently appeared on his podcast -- the world’s most popular -- and knocked it out of the park.

Both Trump and Vance thrive in long-form discussions that can veer off into unexpected territory. Why? Because they’re real people, capable of talking about anything from sports to completely offbeat topics.

Dem-bots

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, on the other hand, come across as DC-androids, pre-programmed to hit only the safe, PC-approved talking points for brief, scripted moments. In many ways, they’re the weird ones, not Trump or Vance.

Harris, in particular, seems to have hitched her fortunes to the sinking ship of mainstream media—a move that feels like booking a first-class ticket on the Titanic as it speeds toward the iceberg.

As is clear to anyone with a functioning brain, Trump and Vance are gaining momentum at precisely the right time—just days before Americans cast their votes in arguably the nation’s most important election. Ever!

And, remember, when you vote, you’re not just voting for Trump. You’re voting for JD Vance, a man who may very well be a future president. And judging by his recent podcast appearances, a very fine one at that.

Not bad for a man bequeathed a heritage of grief, suffering, and chaos. Not bad for a man who turned an "elegy' for his forgotten part of the country into a vision for the future of all Americans.