100+ unqualified immigrants were hired as corrections officers in Washington jails, whistleblower claims

An anonymous whistleblower claimed that a Washington corrections department illegally hired unqualified immigrants as corrections officers.

According to Fox News Digital, the individual wrote to the Criminal Justice Training Commission in August, stating that the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention violated a state statute that requires all peace officers and corrections officers to be United States citizens, lawful permanent residents, or recipients of deferred action for childhood arrivals.

"It has come to my attention, that, over the past several years, the King County DAJD has knowingly hired individuals as corrections officers who do not meet these legal requirements," the letter to the commission read.

The whistleblower claimed that in some instances, individuals with temporary work visas or expired work authorization were hired to guard detention centers.

"This practice not only undermines the integrity of Washington's criminal justice system but also presents significant legal and security concerns," the whistleblower remarked, urging the commission to investigate the claims promptly.

The number of unqualified hires could exceed 100, according to the whistleblower, SeattleRed's "The Jason Rantz Show" first reported.

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

“The scale of this problem cannot be overstated. It is estimated that well over 100 corrections officers currently employed by DAJD may fall into this questionable status,” the whistleblower reportedly stated. “Some estimates place the number closer to 130 officers."

"If the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC) revokes their certifications, these individuals would be unable to continue serving as corrections officers," the statement continued. "The loss of this many staff would place the County’s jail system on the brink of collapse, with the very real possibility of forcing the closure of a jail due to unsafe staffing levels.”

Photo by Linda Davidson/Washington Post/Getty Images

The WSCJTC “provides training and certification after agencies hire and verify that individuals meet all employment and eligibility requirements under state law,” the commission told Blaze News, noting that employers are responsible for determining employment eligibility.

“WSCJTC is conducting an open investigation into King County’s hiring practices for individuals who do not meet state eligibility requirements. WSCJTC will initiate a decertification case against any individual who is not qualified for certification under state law,” the commission continued. “WSCJTC immediately expelled four King County corrections academy recruits after King County confirmed they did not meet eligibility requirements.”

