15-year-old New York City girl charged with murder for fatal stabbing of teen over social media feud: 'A beautiful child'

A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow teen in New York City. The deadly stabbing stemmed from a social media feud, according to reports.

The 15-year-old suspect – whose name is being withheld by police due to her age – was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday.

Around 2:16 p.m. on Thursday, 17-year-old Emery Mizell was found critically injured in the courtyard of a Bronx building. She had been stabbed in the chest. Mizell was rushed to the nearby Jacobi Medical Center, but she succumbed to her injuries soon after.

The superintendent of the building where Emery was found outside bleeding to death identified the suspect as a resident of the building.

"[The attacker] came out of the building, and the other girl came from outside," superintendent Armando De La Cruz told the New York Daily News. "They started fighting, and one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other."

There was reportedly a group of about 10 minors around when the fatal stabbing happened.

A neighbor told the news outlet, "I thought they were playing. They were just kids. Then people were running back and forth getting tissues to stop the bleeding."

According to her grieving father, Mizell attended James Monroe High School and was set to graduate in June. Emery was looking forward to attending her senior prom.

The suspect reportedly attended the same high school as Mizell.

Tony Mizell told the New York Post, "She was a beautiful child, just a beautiful child."

According to police, Emery and her alleged killer were involved in an ongoing feud on social media.

According to a police insider who spoke to the New York Post, the victim had faced relentless harassment on social media prior to the tragic slaying.

Latanya Mizell, Emery’s second cousin, said, "They shouldn’t be fighting because somebody said this about that person. It’s stupid stuff. It’s not worth taking somebody’s life."

She added, "These are kids, both of them. They both lost their lives. That right there is hurtful enough as a whole because we got to be better with our kids."

"We’ve got some difficulty in our schools. But we have seen a very significant uptick in violence right outside the school, around the corner and up the block," David C. Banks – the New York City schools chancellor – said during a town hall meeting in Manhattan on Thursday night.

Mizell's 13-year-old sister Gianna told the New York Post, "She was there for me when no one was there all the time. She gave me advice all the time when I needed it."

"I don’t know how I feel right now. I have mixed emotions right now. At one point, I’m crying. The next minute I’m like, I don’t know. Every time I go through my camera I see her," the heartbroken Gianna said of her slain sister.

Emery has two other siblings.

"She was good. Strong. I miss her so much. I want to tell her that, 'I love you, please be safe, and I love you so much,'" said 6-year-old Josiah.

"She was a good girl. I love her. I want her to come back," said 9-year-old Josiah.

